MW
Mar 31, 2021
I just finished the 2nd Course in the Google Data Analyst course - even though I have experience in the field, this course reminded of areas that I should focus on and work to strengthen my skills in.
AS
Aug 20, 2021
i love the course as it helped me understand the importance of asking the right questions, understanding the problem and expectations of stakeholders and impotance and the right way of communicatilon.
By Leif S•
Mar 18, 2021
Your topic header says Ask Questions to Make Data-Driven decisions. This jumped around on so many other subjects that this should have never been the header. Basically, the courses were all over the board from learning about spreadsheets, formulas, & functions, to how to conduct meetings properly to how to communicate correctly. For me, it was not structured at all and jumped all over the place
By Gasper M•
Mar 29, 2021
I finished the course within thirty minutes. If you are keen on picking up context clues you will ace this course. I was expecting more hands on experience, as opposed to one question asking how to use SUM or something simplistic like that. The course challenge questions? Are you kidding me? Honestly, I think high school courses were more challenging than this. I know this is the second part in an eight part course, but so far everything learned here could have been answered with a quick google search. Yikes.
By Philip N•
Apr 22, 2021
I wan't given a chance to rate the first course, so this applies to courses 1 and 2. So far, It's hard not to think that this is largely a waste of time. After many hours working through the first two courses, only midway through this second course did I actually do something - create a spreadsheet, perform some functions and formulas and make a dashboard. Otherwise, these lessons have been mostly just watching talking head videos and then answering multiple choice quizzes. Very disappointing, and a terrible way to learn something new. The program so far feels very padded, as if the creators knew they didn't have much content and wanted to find ways to stretch the material they have. The rudimentary nature of some of the content is surprising. Maybe Google could take for granted that anyone signing up for this certificate already knows what "data" is, as well as "the cloud," and wouldn't need these terms to be defined and quizzed? In the second course, far too much time is spent "teaching" proper email etiquette and how to behave during a meeting! At best this should have been optional reading fo those who feel they need it. Way too much time is spent simply regurgitating definitions of terms. It's almost laughable to watch a 5 min video of someone introducing general concepts on a topic, answer a short quiz, and then have the next video begin with someone congratulating me on having learned all about the previous topic.
By Andre D M•
Apr 16, 2021
This certificate program is not cutting it. It feels as if Google created a Google doc and asked their entire company to compile a curriculum. Fuzzy overlapping ideas, meandering, droning, endlessly repeating. The material is primarily delivered by "talking heads" through video. You will rarely engage in actual technical work or use statistical tools for applied analysis. This is a shame because the great power and utility of state-of-the-art statistical tools is what brings people into Data Science in the first place. Instead, you will hear a lot of stories and manufactured examples of how Googlers and Nooglers (whatever that is) have found success in their practice. Data analysis at Google is a far cry from what data analysts encounter in the broader business world. This is a punishing, miserable experience thus far that will have you feeling like you have spent hours upon hours listening to a seminar without acquiring any technical skills (consider this a review of the first and second course in the 8 course curriculum).
By Jennifer S•
Jun 9, 2021
I really expected more out of a course from Google. I don't even know where to start in outlining what was not up to standards. It seems clear that there is not a skilled educator involved in designing this course or the certificate program in general. This is more a forum for googlers to tell us a few things about what it is like to work as a data analyst rather than actually teaching the necessary skills of data analysis. Why on earth should we be learning about how to be considerate in our meetings as data analysts before we actually learn about data analysis? Honestly this is shameful. Do better, Google.
By Phillip M•
Apr 2, 2021
This course provides a decent overview, but it too often references terms that it either hasn't explained or hasn't discussed in enough detail. For example, the distinction between primary and secondary stakeholders is not made very clear, but one of the tests expects the test taker to have more information than has been taught. Another example is that a number of more advanced spreadsheet functions are shown, but the material doesn't make it clear that we're not expected to know that information yet.
By Davey M•
Jul 6, 2021
Interactivity was difficult to set up... i don't have a google drive set up and i engage in the class during free times at work and at home. I enjoy the content so far, and i liked the instructor.
By Tiago M•
Apr 21, 2021
The course gives a great overview on how a data analyst thinks, poses questions and prepares their work to start a task on the right path. It also contains useful information on what to do in conflict situations, who to contact and how to politely react and communicate, which I found very valuable.
My main problem with the courses so far is that they feverishly focus on definitions. The way concepts are explained are very lacking and dry. They are in desperate need of visuals such as graphs, animations and screen captures. All these topics can be perfectly shown visually, so I can't understand the decision to almost exclusively have someone talking to a camera. The people are sympathetic, but all these concepts are abstract! There's a bit of an irony considering we learn that preparing data to stakeholders in a way they can grasp the information is important. So why not treat the students the same way?
The course challenge felt out of place and didn't really build on what we've learnt. It's strange we're focusing so hard on definitions and glossaries, but end up only needing an alarmingly shallow end-test to pass the course. It would profit from a timed exam that has far more questions and that actually makes the student utilize the provided spreadsheets, rather than having it all pre-chewn, only to peek at and ticking one of 4 boxes. Otherwise this course is set on the right foot. It's all there! But the execution feels very lacking and disappointing.
Dear Google Team, your work so far has been soooo great and I'm absolutely grateful you provide this opportunity, but this course definitely needs a lot more polish!
By Adil S•
Aug 21, 2021
By Christopher S•
Mar 16, 2021
Impressed with content. Gives concise, practical insight on how to communicate effectively in an analyst role. Definitely worth reading and watching all of the material.
By Oana C•
Apr 19, 2021
In the videos they explain basic stuff, which is very boring, but when it comes to the quicklab that stuff starts to get really complicated very fast, also pictures, videos and writting that sometimes contradicts each other is pretty annoying. I do not think that whoever designed this courses had previous experince with people learning new skills on this kind of platform.
By Kelly C•
Jun 7, 2021
Did Google ask every one of their employees to log in and give five star ratings? Rambling, disorganized, hours of video on the general definitions of topics and mere seconds on actual technical skills. Waste of time and money.
By Michele W•
Apr 1, 2021
By Alex G•
May 9, 2021
This is by far one of the worst online courses I have ever taken. The fact that this has been developed by Google makes it even worse. I have learned nothing that I can say will help me in data science and I honestly feel cheated. I don't recommend this course to anybody and I consider it a complete waste of time.
By David E R•
Oct 17, 2021
Very interesting topics related to managing expectations for stakeholders, good communication skills, and importance of structured thinking, willing to keep learning more through the next courses!
By Saad A Q•
May 6, 2021
The best thing about this course is connecting the dots; How data is associated with communication. Not only focusing on knowledge limited to the scope of data but giving 360-degree knowledge.
By Karim H•
Apr 30, 2021
i liked this course and specially the last few weeks when we learned how to communicate healthly with our future colleagues and our stakeholders!!
cant wait to start the next course
By DAKSH P•
May 12, 2021
There is very good content over here. Everything is explained well and in simple terms. I learned many things from this Amazing course. This is the perfect course for me, Thank You.
By Alan M J•
Mar 15, 2021
The weekly quizzes often are not clearly posed enough that an experienced learner who is taking the fast track can guess at the correct format for the answer. For example, one question asks for correct Formula syntax, but rejects answers with an "=" at the beginning.
By Hui Y•
Jun 4, 2021
As many others have stated, this course jumps all over the places. I do appreciate career advices. We are here to learn practical skills. Frankly, I just have to wait until I get my new job to see if any of those advice is beneficial.
By Gustavo C•
Apr 20, 2021
I have learned a lot about how to make the right questions for gathering data, identifying the primary and secondary stakeholders, manage expectations from stakeholders and communicating with the team. Nice real world examples of interview challenges and Junior Analyst possible business tasks. 5/5 Ximena is great.
By Khaled A•
Oct 4, 2021
It’s a great course, helps, and in light me more than I expected in what to focus my question and who and when I ask especially the type of the question and the level of the people I should ask.
By Efoli M E•
Jun 18, 2021
Personally, I felt I was being lectured in some mistakes in the past relating with some clients who i freelanced for recemtly. So far so good, this is the best course I have taken on coursera
By J. E M•
Mar 29, 2021
Some good hands on stuff, but a lot of review if you've done some stuff with spreadsheets already. Really it seems like it's naming and categorizing things I learned on my own.
By Eva S•
Jun 9, 2021
Too much talk about unimportant stuff and not enough exercises to apply what we've learned. This course was way too oriented on beginners but didn't offer much to actually learn. The lectures should be more straight to the point. There wasn't enough material to cover 4 weeks of learning. I finished the course in 2 days.