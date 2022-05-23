About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
CertNexus Certified Artificial Intelligence Practitioner
Intermediate Level

General knowledge of AI is required, as is experience with Python or similar languages. Basic knowledge of math and statistics is also recommended.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Collect and prepare a dataset to use for training and testing a machine learning model.

  • Analyze a dataset to gain insights.

  • Set up and train a machine learning model as needed to meet business requirements.

  • Communicate the findings of a machine learning project back to the organization.

Skills you will gain

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Machine Learning
  • Data Analysis
  • Modeling
  • Process Management
Course 2 of 5 in the
CertNexus Certified Artificial Intelligence Practitioner
Instructor

Offered by

CertNexus

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Collect the Dataset

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 31 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Analyze the Dataset

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 38 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Prepare the Dataset

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 24 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Set Up and Train a Model

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 43 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

About the CertNexus Certified Artificial Intelligence Practitioner Professional Certificate

CertNexus Certified Artificial Intelligence Practitioner

Frequently Asked Questions

