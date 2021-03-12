Learner Reviews & Feedback for Follow a Machine Learning Workflow by CertNexus
Machine learning is not just a single task or even a small group of tasks; it is an entire process, one that practitioners must follow from beginning to end. It is this process—also called a workflow—that enables the organization to get the most useful results out of their machine learning technologies. No matter what form the final product or service takes, leveraging the workflow is key to the success of the business's AI solution.
This second course within the Certified Artificial Intelligence Practitioner (CAIP) professional certificate explores each step along the machine learning workflow, from problem formulation all the way to model presentation and deployment. The overall workflow was introduced in the previous course, but now you'll take a deeper dive into each of the important tasks that make up the workflow, including two of the most hands-on tasks: data analysis and model training. You'll also learn about how machine learning tasks can be automated, ensuring that the workflow can recur as needed, like most important business processes.
Ultimately, this course provides a practical framework upon which you'll build many more machine learning models in the remaining courses....
By Peter R
Mar 12, 2021
The course could be a touch more attractive and interactive. Listening to Renée all the time is a bit monotonous.