About this Course

Course 1 of 5 in the
CertNexus Certified Artificial Intelligence Practitioner
Intermediate Level

A high-level understanding of fundamental AI concepts is required, and general business knowledge is preferred.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify appropriate applications of AI and machine learning within a given business situation.

  • Formulate a machine learning approach to solve specific business problems.

  • Select appropriate tools to solve given machine learning problems.

  • Protect data privacy and promote ethical practices when developing and deploying AI and machine learning projects.

Skills you will gain

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Machine Learning
  • Business Solutions
  • Ethics Of Artificial Intelligence
  • Data Structure
Course 1 of 5 in the
CertNexus Certified Artificial Intelligence Practitioner
Intermediate Level

A high-level understanding of fundamental AI concepts is required, and general business knowledge is preferred.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

CertNexus

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Apply AI and ML to Business Problems

4 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 60 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Select Appropriate Tools

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 8 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Promote Data Privacy and Ethical Practices

4 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 56 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Apply What You've Learned

2 hours to complete

