Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have become an essential part of the toolset for many organizations. When used effectively, these tools provide actionable insights that drive critical decisions and enable organizations to create exciting, new, and innovative products and services.
This course is part of the CertNexus Certified Artificial Intelligence Practitioner Professional Certificate
A high-level understanding of fundamental AI concepts is required, and general business knowledge is preferred.
Identify appropriate applications of AI and machine learning within a given business situation.
Formulate a machine learning approach to solve specific business problems.
Select appropriate tools to solve given machine learning problems.
Protect data privacy and promote ethical practices when developing and deploying AI and machine learning projects.
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Machine Learning
- Business Solutions
- Ethics Of Artificial Intelligence
- Data Structure
CertNexus
CertNexus is a vendor-neutral certification body, providing emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials for Business, Data, Development, IT, and Security professionals. CertNexus’ exams meet the most rigorous development standards possible which outlines a global framework for developing personnel certification programs to narrow the widening skills gap.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Apply AI and ML to Business Problems
Deep learning, machine learning (ML), and other forms of artificial intelligence (AI) are on the rise. Organizations use these technologies to inform business decisions and guide operations—often with profound results. However, it can be challenging to identify which business problems are most amenable to these technologies. In this first module, you'll begin exploring AI and ML as solutions to these problems.
Select Appropriate Tools
The second module in this course provides an overview of software and hardware tools that are commonly used to implement and/or support AI and machine learning techniques. Even if you won't end up trying every tool out there, it's important to be informed about your options so that you'll make better decisions when it comes time to select tools for your own environment.
Promote Data Privacy and Ethical Practices
As AI and machine learning have the potential to revolutionize business, so too will they bring significant changes to society and the individuals in that society. It's vital that anyone involved in developing such technologies, including practitioners, is prepared to handle the ethical risks that arise. In this module, you'll explore those ethical risks, as well as strategies for mitigating such risks.
Apply What You've Learned
You'll work on a project in which you'll apply your knowledge of the material in this course to practical scenarios.
About the CertNexus Certified Artificial Intelligence Practitioner Professional Certificate
The Certified Artificial Intelligence Practitioner™ (CAIP) specialization prepares learners to earn an industry validated certification which will differentiate themselves from other job candidates and demnstrate proficiency in the concepts of Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) found in CAIP.
