Learner Reviews & Feedback for Solve Business Problems with AI and Machine Learning by CertNexus
4.6
stars
17 ratings
3 reviews
About the Course
Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have become an essential part of the toolset for many organizations. When used effectively, these tools provide actionable insights that drive critical decisions and enable organizations to create exciting, new, and innovative products and services.
This is the first of four courses in the Certified Artificial Intelligence Practitioner (CAIP) professional certification. This course is meant as an entry point into the world of AI/ML. You'll learn about the business problems that AI/ML can solve, as well as the specific AI/ML technologies that can solve them. In addition, you'll get an overview of the general workflow involved in machine learning, as well as the tools and other resources that support it. This course also promotes the importance of ethics in AI/ML, and provides you with techniques for addressing ethical challenges.
Ultimately, this course will get you thinking about the "why?" of AI/ML, and it will ensure that your more technical work in later courses is done with clear business goals in mind....
By Mkhululi M
Jun 2, 2021
I had fun and i enjoyed it and i am hungry for more!