Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
CertNexus Certified Artificial Intelligence Practitioner
Intermediate Level

ML workflow knowledge is required, as is experience with Python or similar languages. Basic knowledge of math and statistics is also recommended.

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Train and evaluate decision trees and random forests for regression and classification.

  • Train and evaluate support-vector machines (SVM) for regression and classification.

  • Train and evaluate multi-layer perceptron (ML) artificial neural networks (ANN) for regression and classification.

  • Train and evaluate convolutional neural networks (CNN) and recurrent neural networks (RNN) for computer vision and natural language processing tasks.

Skills you will gain

  • Deep Learning
  • Artificial Neural Network
  • Decision Tree
  • Support Vector Machine (SVM)
  • Machine Learning (ML) Algorithms
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Build Decision Trees and Random Forests

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 64 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Build Support-Vector Machines (SVM)

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 35 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Build Multi-Layer Perceptrons (MLP)

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 29 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Build Convolutional and Recurrent Neural Networks (CNN/RNN)

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 66 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

