About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
AI for Scientific Research Specialization
Intermediate Level

I​t is reccomended that you complete the first two courses in the specialization before starting this one.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Artificial Neural Network
  • identifying specieis
  • Random Forest
  • predictions in science
  • machine learniing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
AI for Scientific Research Specialization
Intermediate Level

I​t is reccomended that you complete the first two courses in the specialization before starting this one.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Neural Networks

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 15 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Deep Dive into Neural Networks

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Exploring Random Forests

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Final Project: Comparing Models to Predict Sepal Width

3 hours to complete

About the AI for Scientific Research Specialization

AI for Scientific Research

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder