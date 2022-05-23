About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
CertNexus Certified Artificial Intelligence Practitioner
Intermediate Level

ML workflow knowledge is required, as is experience with Python or similar languages. Basic knowledge of math and statistics is also recommended.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Train and evaluate linear regression models.

  • Train binary and multi-class classification models.

  • Evaluate and tune classification models to improve their performance.

  • Train and evaluate clustering models to find useful patterns in unsupervised data.

Skills you will gain

  • Machine Learning
  • clustering
  • classification
  • Linear Regression
  • Machine Learning (ML) Algorithms
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Build Linear Regression Models Using Linear Algebra

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Build Regularized and Iterative Linear Regression Models

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 14 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Train Classification Models

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 13 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Evaluate and Tune Classification Models

3 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 27 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

