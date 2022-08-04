تعلّم أساسيات البحث والتصميم المتعلقين بتجربة المستخدم (UX). الانغماس في عملية تجربة المستخدم للتعرف على المشكلات وتكرار واختبار التصاميم لإيجاد الحلول المناسبة. ستتعلم كيف تتعاطف مع المستخدمين من خلال طرق البحث التي تتبع أفضل الممارسات، وستكوّن عناصر تجربة مستخدم مشتركة مثل شخصيات المستخدمين. وستستخدم رؤى تجربة المستخدم لاتخاذ قرارات التصميم المناسبة.
مبادئ تصميم تجربة المستخدم/واجهة المستخدمMeta
What you will learn
وصف أساسيات تصميم تجربة المستخدم (UX) والبحث فيها
وصف اعتبارات إمكانية الوصول في التصميم
التدرب على تطوير تعاطف المستخدم من خلال البحث
إنشاء مخططات هيكلية ونماذج أولية في برنامج Figma
مقدمة حول تصميم تجربة المستخدم/واجهة المستخدم
تقييم التصميم التفاعلي
5 hours to complete
أساسيات التصميم التطبيقي
تصميم واجهة المستخدم
