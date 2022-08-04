About this Course

Beginner Level

None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to learn.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
Arabic

What you will learn

  • وصف أساسيات تصميم تجربة المستخدم (UX) والبحث فيها

  • وصف اعتبارات إمكانية الوصول في التصميم

  • التدرب على تطوير تعاطف المستخدم من خلال البحث

  • إنشاء مخططات هيكلية ونماذج أولية في برنامج Figma‏

Beginner Level

None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to learn.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
Arabic

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

مقدمة حول تصميم تجربة المستخدم/واجهة المستخدم

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 59 min), 11 readings, 4 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

تقييم التصميم التفاعلي

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 28 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

أساسيات التصميم التطبيقي

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 31 min), 15 readings, 5 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
6 hours to complete

تصميم واجهة المستخدم

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 32 min), 13 readings, 6 quizzes

