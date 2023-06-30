Meta
مطور Meta لتطبيقات iOS Professional Certificate
Meta

مطور Meta لتطبيقات iOS Professional Certificate

Launch your career as an iOS developer. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career and earn a credential from Meta. No degree or prior experience required to get started.

Taught in Arabic

Taught by Meta Staff

Instructor: Taught by Meta Staff

Professional Certificate - 12 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
Beginner level

Recommended experience

8 months at 7 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Gain the skills required for an entry-level career as an iOS developer.

  • Learn how to create applications for iOS systems and how to manage the lifecycle of a mobile app. 

  • Learn programming fundamentals, how to create a user interface (UI) and best practices for designing the UI.  

  • Create a portfolio with projects that show your ability to publish, deploy and maintain iOS apps as well as cross-platform apps using React Native.

Placeholder

Prepare for a career in Computer Science

  • Receive professional-level training from Meta
  • Demonstrate your proficiency in portfolio-ready projects
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from Meta
Placeholder

Placeholder

Placeholder

مقدمة إلى تطوير تطبيقات الهاتف المحمول لنظام iOS

Course 111 hours

What you'll learn

  • تطوير تطبيقات الهاتف المحمول لنظام iOS

  • تطوير واجهة المستخدم

  • تطوير المشروع

  • كتابة الصيغة في Swift

التحكم في الإصدار

Course 213 hours

What you'll learn

  • تطبيق أنظمة التحكم في الإصدار 

  • التنقل والتكوين باستخدام سطر الأوامر 

  • استخدام مستودع GitHub. إنشاء مستودع GitHub

  • إدارة مراجعات التعليمة البرمجية

أساسيات البرمجة في Swift

Course 326 hours

What you'll learn

  • مبادئ البرمجة العامة

  • استخدام الثوابت والمتغيرات وأنواع البيانات وهياكل البيانات

  • استخدام الدوال والدوال المركبة

مبادئ تصميم تجربة المستخدم/واجهة المستخدم

Course 421 hours

What you'll learn

  • وصف أساسيات تصميم تجربة المستخدم (UX) والبحث فيها

  • وصف اعتبارات إمكانية الوصول في التصميم

  • التدرب على تطوير تعاطف المستخدم من خلال البحث

  • إنشاء مخططات هيكلية ونماذج أولية في برنامج Figma‏

إنشاء واجهة المستخدم باستخدام SwiftUI

Course 520 hours

What you'll learn

  • تطوير واجهة المستخدم

  • تطوير تطبيقات الأجهزة المحمولة

  • تفاعل واجهة المستخدم

  • تطوير المشروع

البرمجة المتقدمة بلغة Swift

Course 619 hours

What you'll learn

  • تنفيذ تطبيق iOS مع إمكانات البحث والتصفية.

  • تطبيق أنواع البيانات المخصصة المتقدمة في Swift

  • استخدام العناصر الوهمية والنماذج المزيفة لإجراء اختبار الوحدة في iOS.‏

  • تنفيذ أفضل ممارسات الأكواد باستخدام التوريث والبروتوكولات الأساسية والتفويض.

استخدام البيانات في iOS

Course 716 hours

What you'll learn

تطوير المحمول وJavaScript

Course 842 hours

What you'll learn

  • إنشاء تعليمة برمجية بسيطة بلغة JavaScript

  • إنشاء الكائنات والمصفوفات ومعالجتها

  • كتابة اختبار الوحدة باستخدام

أساسيات React

Course 926 hours

What you'll learn

  • استخدام المكونات المتوفرة لعرض طرق العرض حيث تتغير البيانات بمرور الوقت

  • تنظيم مشاريع React لإنشاء مواقع وتطبيقات أكثر قابلية للتطوير والصيانة

  • استخدام الخصائص (props) لتمرير البيانات بين المكونات. إنشاء تطبيقات وصفحات ويب تفاعلية وديناميكية

  • استخدام النماذج للسماح للمستخدمين بالتفاعل مع التطبيق. إنشاء تطبيق في React

React Native

Course 1038 hours

What you'll learn

المشروع المتقدم لتطبيقات iOS

Course 1115 hours

What you'll learn

التحضير لمقابلة عمل الترميز

Course 1211 hours

What you'll learn

  • التحضير لمقابلة الترميز

  • التحضير لمقابلة ميتا

  • حل المشكلات باستخدام الكود

Instructor

Taught by Meta Staff
Meta
129 Courses738,238 learners

Offered by

Meta

