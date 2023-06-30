Have you ever wanted to build outstanding mobile apps like Facebook and Instagram?
This Professional Certificate will teach you how to build applications for iOS devices and start a new career as an iOS Developer. By the end of this program, you’ll be able to create and run a mobile app powered by iOS operating systems.
Once you complete the program, you’ll get access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board—a job search platform that connects you with 200+ employers who have committed to sourcing talent through Meta’s certificate programs, as well as career support resources to help you with your job search.
In this program, you’ll learn:
Essential iOS programming concepts and the tools needed to develop applications
Create user interfaces (UIs) for mobile apps using SwiftUI
Manage the lifecycle and data collections of mobile applications
Work with web technologies and manage data on iOS applications
Build an iOS app
Create cross-platform applications using React Native
Prepare for technical interviews for iOS developer roles
Applied Learning Project
Engage in hands-on activities and learn how to implement concepts through applied learning structures.
Create a protocol in Swift
Build a UI for an application in Swift
Develop a native iOS mobile application
In the final course, you will also complete a Capstone project that will require you to utilize your new skillset by building an app. You can add this project to your portfolio and showcase your work during job interviews.