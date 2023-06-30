Have you ever wanted to build your own mobile app? This certificate will teach you the top Android programming languages and frameworks used for building apps like Facebook and Instagram, and how to create your own Android application.
Upon completion, you’ll get access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board—a job search platform that connects you with 200+ employers who have committed to sourcing talent through Meta’s certificate programs, as well as career support resources to help you with your job search.
In this program, you’ll learn:
Essential Android programming concepts and the tools needed to develop applications
How to use the Kotlin Playground
Create user interfaces (UI) for mobile apps using Android Studio
Manage the lifecycle and data collections of mobile applications
Work with web technologies and persistent data on Android applications
Describe best practices for designing the UI and experience for mobile applications
Create cross-platform applications using React Native
Prepare for technical interviews for Android developer roles
Applied Learning Project
You’ll engage in hands-on activities and build a project-based portfolio that you can show to recruiters and potential employers when interviewing. Throughout each course, you’ll complete activities using use a lab environment or an application to perform tasks such as:
Design the UI using Interface Builder
Create simple UI using the Layout Editor
Build a native Android mobile app
In the final course, you will also complete a Capstone project where you will create an Android app.