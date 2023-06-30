Meta
مطور Meta لتطبيقات Android Professional Certificate
Meta

مطور Meta لتطبيقات Android Professional Certificate

Launch your career as an Android app developer. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career and earn a credential from Meta. No degree or prior experience required to get started.

Taught in Arabic

Taught by Meta Staff

Instructor: Taught by Meta Staff

Professional Certificate - 12 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
Beginner level
No prior experience required
8 months at 7 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Gain the skills required for an entry-level career as an Android developer.

  • Learn how to create applications for Android including how to build and manage the lifecycle of a mobile app using Android Studio.

  • Learn coding in Kotlin and the programming fundamentals for how to create the user interface (UI) and best practices for design.  

  • Create cross-platform mobile applications using React Native. Demonstrate your new skills by creating a job-ready portfolio you can show during interviews.

Professional Certificate - 12 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
Prepare for a career in Computer Science

  • Receive professional-level training from Meta
  • Demonstrate your proficiency in portfolio-ready projects
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from Meta
Get exclusive access to career resources upon completion

  • Resume review

    Improve your resume and LinkedIn with personalized feedback

  • Interview prep

    Practice your skills with interactive tools and mock interviews

  • Career support

    Plan your career move with Coursera's job search guide

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Professional Certificate - 12 course series

مقدمة إلى تطوير تطبيقات Android للهاتف المحمول

Course 111 hours

What you'll learn

  • تحديد المفاهيم الأساسية لتطوير تطبيقات Android

  • إعداد واستكشاف واجهة Android Studio والتكوينات والأدوات المضمنة

  • استخدام Kotlin Playground

  • إنشاء تطبيق Android بسيط

التحكم في الإصدار

Course 213 hours

What you'll learn

  • تطبيق أنظمة التحكم في الإصدار 

  • التنقل والتكوين باستخدام سطر الأوامر 

  • استخدام مستودع GitHub. إنشاء مستودع GitHub

  • إدارة مراجعات التعليمة البرمجية

أساسيات البرمجة بلغة Kotlin

Course 324 hours

What you'll learn

  • التدرب على بناء الدوال واستخدامها

  • التدرب على أنواع مختلفة من المقارنات باستخدام العوامل

  • استخدام Kotlin لحل تحديات الترميز

  • مراجعة وتطبيق أساسيات البرمجة

مبادئ تصميم تجربة المستخدم/واجهة المستخدم

Course 421 hours

What you'll learn

  • وصف أساسيات تصميم تجربة المستخدم (UX) والبحث فيها

  • وصف اعتبارات إمكانية الوصول في التصميم

  • التدرب على تطوير تعاطف المستخدم من خلال البحث

  • إنشاء مخططات هيكلية ونماذج أولية في برنامج Figma‏

إنشاء واجهة المستخدم في Android Studio

Course 532 hours

What you'll learn

  • استخدم مكتبات مكونات واجهة المستخدم لإنشاء واجهة مستخدم Android

  • إنشاء واجهة مستخدم باستخدام طرق عرض Kotlin UI

  • بناء واجهة مستخدم بسيطة باستخدام محرر التخطيط

  • إنشاء واجهة مستخدم Android بسيطة

البرمجة المتقدمة في Kotlin

Course 620 hours

What you'll learn

  • قم بتنفيذ تطبيق Android باستخدام نشاط.

  • تنفيذ الميزات المتقدمة الموجهة بالكائنات في Android.

  • استخدم العناصر الوهمية والنماذج المزيفة لإجراء اختبار الوحدة في Android.

  • استخدم تعبير لامدا لتعريف دالة ككائن. استخدم أساليب معالجة المجموعة لمعالجة المجموعة متعددة الخطوات.

التعامل مع البيانات في Android

Course 724 hours

What you'll learn

  • مراجعة بعض الأدوات والحزم الأكثر فائدة المتاحة لمطور Kotlin

  • تطبيق روتينات Kotlin المساعدة في تطبيقات Android

  • دمج التعليمات البرمجية من اللغات الأخرى في Kotlin. إنشاء تطبيق Android قائم على البيانات

تطوير المحمول وJavaScript

Course 842 hours

What you'll learn

  • إنشاء تعليمة برمجية بسيطة بلغة JavaScript

  • إنشاء الكائنات والمصفوفات ومعالجتها

  • كتابة اختبار الوحدة باستخدام

أساسيات React

Course 926 hours

What you'll learn

  • استخدام المكونات المتوفرة لعرض طرق العرض حيث تتغير البيانات بمرور الوقت

  • تنظيم مشاريع React لإنشاء مواقع وتطبيقات أكثر قابلية للتطوير والصيانة

  • استخدام الخصائص (props) لتمرير البيانات بين المكونات. إنشاء تطبيقات وصفحات ويب تفاعلية وديناميكية

  • استخدام النماذج للسماح للمستخدمين بالتفاعل مع التطبيق. إنشاء تطبيق في React

React Native

Course 1038 hours

What you'll learn

المشروع المتقدم حول تطبيق Android

Course 1115 hours

What you'll learn

  • إنشاء وتصميم واجهة مستخدم (UI) باستخدام الأجزاء وطرق العرض

  • استخدم بنية Kotlin وMVVM لتصميم تطبيق فعال وجذاب

  • الحصول على البيانات من واجهة برمجة التطبيقات (API) والاستفادة من LiveData

  • إنشاء رموز برمجية سليمة وخالية من الأخطاء مع مراقبة التحسين

التحضير لمقابلة عمل الترميز

Course 1211 hours

What you'll learn

  • التحضير لمقابلة الترميز

  • التحضير لمقابلة ميتا

  • حل المشكلات باستخدام الكود

Instructor

Taught by Meta Staff
Meta
129 Courses738,238 learners

Offered by

Meta

