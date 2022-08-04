- Web Development Tools
مطوّر الواجهة الأمامية من Meta Professional Certificate
Launch your career as a front-end developer. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career and earn a credential from Meta. No degree or prior experience required to get started.
What you will learn
Create a responsive website using HTML to structure content, CSS to handle visual style, and JavaScript to develop interactive experiences.
Learn to use React in relation to Javascript libraries and frameworks.
Learn Bootstrap CSS Framework to create webpages and work with GitHub repositories and version control.
Prepare for a coding interview, learn best approaches to problem-solving, and build portfolio-ready projects you can share during job interviews.
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the program, you’ll engage in hands-on activities that offer opportunities to practice and implement what you are learning. You’ll complete hands-on projects that you can showcase during job interviews and on relevant social networks.
At the end of each course, you’ll complete a project to test your new skills and ensure you understand the criteria before moving on to the next course. There are 9 projects in which you’ll use a lab environment or a web application to perform tasks such as:
Edit your Bio page—using your skills in HTML5, CSS and UI frameworks
Manage a project in GitHub—using version control in Git, Git repositories and the Linux Terminal
Build a static version of an application—you’ll apply your understanding of React, frameworks, routing, hooks, bundlers and data fetching.
At the end of the program, there will be a Capstone project where you will bring your new skillset together to create the front-end web application.
