Linear regression is a type of statistical data analysis that examines which variables help significantly predict the outcome of a situation. You can use linear regression to determine the relationships between one dependent variable and one or more independent variables to sort out which variables will contribute most to the outcome you seek to achieve. Linear regression also helps you forecast the impact that changes to variables will make in different scenarios. It's a tool you can use to help predict outcomes and make adjustments to help achieve the outcome you're looking for.
If you're in a career that relies on data analysis, linear regression is a tool that can help you determine the relationship between variables that affect scenarios that you need to predict or plan for. You can use linear regression to anticipate how the factors that affect a situation now will make a difference in the future. For example, you can use linear regression to predict the cost of a project or the amount of time it will take to complete the project based on different variables. Linear regression can help you make more informed and educated decisions to better navigate the present and plan for the future.
Data analysts use linear regression in different areas of business to determine which variables affect outcomes the most. You can apply linear regression as a data scientist or analyst with a single company or in a consultant role across multiple businesses. You can even set up your own business as a consultant to be in control of your own schedule and career trajectory. Analysts use linear regression in polling and surveys as well as in policy research fields, and various corporations use data analysis to help plan for the future. You can also apply your knowledge of linear regression in higher education and as a professor or research assistant.
You can use online courses to learn linear regression in order to deepen your knowledge and skills in your current job or to find a new career. Whether you're already familiar with linear regression or whether you're brand new to the concept, online courses can give you the knowledge you need to apply linear regression in your workplace. Online courses not only teach you the concepts, but they also provide you with real-life applications of what you're learning. One of the biggest benefits of online learning is that you can sharpen your skills in a way that fits your schedule and lifestyle. You can walk away from your online learning confident in what you've discovered about linear regression and prepared to apply it to your career.