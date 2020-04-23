Linear Regression with NumPy and Python
Implement the gradient descent algorithm from scratch
Perform univariate linear regression with Numpy and Python
Create data visualizations and plots using matplotlib
Welcome to this project-based course on Linear Regression with NumPy and Python. In this project, you will do all the machine learning without using any of the popular machine learning libraries such as scikit-learn and statsmodels. The aim of this project and is to implement all the machinery, including gradient descent and linear regression, of the various learning algorithms yourself, so you have a deeper understanding of the fundamentals. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, NumPy, and Seaborn pre-installed.
Data Science
Machine Learning
Python Programming
regression
Numpy
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and Overview
Load the Data and Libraries
Visualize the Data
Compute the Cost Function 𝐽(𝜃)
Gradient Descent
Visualize the Cost Function 𝐽(𝜃)
Plot the Convergence
Training Data with Univariate Linear Regression Fit
Inference using the optimized 𝜃 values
by ZKOct 11, 2020
Very well explained.... I learned a lot about what is happening behind the scene in Regression!!! Thanks Snehan!
by RJApr 30, 2020
The server is too slow. One's patience gets tested here. Though these were some cons, the project was apt for learning Linear Regression.
by YSMay 30, 2020
I want to give 5 stars but one star is less for rhyme environment it is not good , it's always have some technical problems .I suggest u to use another environment.
by VMApr 23, 2020
thank you, need little patience to understand cost function, prediction, regression..etc.
