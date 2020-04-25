Linear Regression with Python
414 ratings
10,289 already enrolled
Create a linear model, and implement gradient descent.
Train the linear model to fit given data using gradient descent.
414 ratings
10,289 already enrolled
Create a linear model, and implement gradient descent.
Train the linear model to fit given data using gradient descent.
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to implement Linear Regression using Python and Numpy. Linear Regression is an important, fundamental concept if you want break into Machine Learning and Deep Learning. Even though popular machine learning frameworks have implementations of linear regression available, it's still a great idea to learn to implement it on your own to understand the mechanics of optimization algorithm, and the training process. Since this is a practical, project-based course, you will need to have a theoretical understanding of linear regression, and gradient descent. We will focus on the practical aspect of implementing linear regression with gradient descent, but not on the theoretical aspect. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Data Science
Deep Learning
Machine Learning
Python Programming
Linear Regression
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction
Dataset
Initialize Parameters
Forward Pass
Compute Loss
Backward Pass
Update Parameters
Training Loop
Predictions
Additional Example
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by APApr 25, 2020
Great to perform hands-on training while learning through the video lecture
by PPMay 24, 2020
Great course. Learn new topics like forward passing and backward passing to update parameters for prediction in regression
by ASJun 4, 2020
Good refresher course on linear regression! It would have been great had the Instructor covered few of the statical tests or multivariate regression model.
by GVOct 31, 2020
good course and taught new concepts of libraries in python
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.