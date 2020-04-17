AS
Jun 4, 2020
PP
May 24, 2020
Great course.\n\nLearn new topics like forward passing and backward passing to update parameters for prediction in regression
By Keerthana N•
Apr 17, 2020
This was my first guided project on coursera and I decided to go with something small. This project just motivated me to take up more projects on the platform
By AKASH M P•
Apr 26, 2020
Great to perform hands-on training while learning through the video lecture
By Sarthak M P•
Apr 29, 2020
Good with the whole explanation from scratch
By Abhirup H•
May 14, 2020
Good Fundamentals of Linear Regression
By Muhammad M•
Apr 21, 2020
The course instructor is amazing.
By Radhemohan Y•
Apr 30, 2020
Good Experience
By Ashwin P•
Apr 21, 2020
Great Course
By MARAM A G•
May 13, 2020
Nice course
By purnachand k•
May 12, 2020
Awesome
By Rohith•
May 14, 2020
good
By Aatif J•
Apr 24, 2020
Good
By ADITYA R•
Apr 3, 2020
Explain more about what the code do, as I've to google it and try to figure out which wasted a lot of time, thank you
By Rupali K•
Apr 18, 2020
It was clear to understand any student to learn linear regression with python
By PRASANNA V R•
Apr 20, 2020
Good for beginners, interface could have been better
By SUPRIYA A•
May 16, 2020
good ,it helps to students for learning
By Ratnadeep M•
Jun 5, 2020
The course was very nice, I have experienced this kind of learning first time where I can do the task along with the instructor which was very exciting. Only the Rhyme platform lags a bit, otherwise everything is perfect. Though some parts could have been explained in detailed manner. But those who have some basic knowledge of Python and higher level mathematics can easily do this course. I will surely recommend it to others.
By Carla S S J•
Oct 28, 2020
I liked the hands-on project a lot, I have followed some courses related to linear regression already and being able to put the theory to practice with this project was really good. Also, I appreciate that the instructor explains with enough detail the steps to be follow and, even as a rookie in python, understanding how to create the model was easy thanks to him :)
By Marc L•
Oct 6, 2020
This was a good course. The VM got a little glitchy a couple of times, but nothing too bad. If you aren't familiar with the mechanics of linear regression and the gradient descent algorithm, take a look before you do the project. That's what I did and it served me very well.
By Atul S•
Jun 5, 2020
By Parth P•
May 25, 2020
By VADTHE N•
Aug 4, 2020
linear Regression with python is very full for project implementation as well as Research data implementation.
By Muruganandan S•
May 31, 2020
Very practical class. Just with less than an hour I got good idea. Thank Coursera and the instructor
By Cheikh B•
May 13, 2021
Great project best for people who wants to better understand the maths behind machine learning
By Dr. P W•
May 28, 2020
This topic is useful for Algebraic Linear Regression Equation.
By Nilesh S•
Sep 21, 2020
Easy to follow and just right amount of content.