Learner Reviews & Feedback for Linear Regression with Python by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
414 ratings
47 reviews

In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to implement Linear Regression using Python and Numpy. Linear Regression is an important, fundamental concept if you want break into Machine Learning and Deep Learning. Even though popular machine learning frameworks have implementations of linear regression available, it's still a great idea to learn to implement it on your own to understand the mechanics of optimization algorithm, and the training process. Since this is a practical, project-based course, you will need to have a theoretical understanding of linear regression, and gradient descent. We will focus on the practical aspect of implementing linear regression with gradient descent, but not on the theoretical aspect. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

AS

Jun 4, 2020

Good refresher course on linear regression! It would have been great had the Instructor covered few of the statical tests or multivariate regression model.

PP

May 24, 2020

Great course.\n\nLearn new topics like forward passing and backward passing to update parameters for prediction in regression

By Keerthana N

Apr 17, 2020

This was my first guided project on coursera and I decided to go with something small. This project just motivated me to take up more projects on the platform

By AKASH M P

Apr 26, 2020

Great to perform hands-on training while learning through the video lecture

By Sarthak M P

Apr 29, 2020

Good with the whole explanation from scratch

By Abhirup H

May 14, 2020

Good Fundamentals of Linear Regression

By Muhammad M

Apr 21, 2020

The course instructor is amazing.

By Radhemohan Y

Apr 30, 2020

Good Experience

By Ashwin P

Apr 21, 2020

Great Course

By MARAM A G

May 13, 2020

Nice course

By purnachand k

May 12, 2020

Awesome

By Rohith

May 14, 2020

good

By Aatif J

Apr 24, 2020

Good

By ADITYA R

Apr 3, 2020

Explain more about what the code do, as I've to google it and try to figure out which wasted a lot of time, thank you

By Rupali K

Apr 18, 2020

It was clear to understand any student to learn linear regression with python

By PRASANNA V R

Apr 20, 2020

Good for beginners, interface could have been better

By SUPRIYA A

May 16, 2020

good ,it helps to students for learning

By Ratnadeep M

Jun 5, 2020

The course was very nice, I have experienced this kind of learning first time where I can do the task along with the instructor which was very exciting. Only the Rhyme platform lags a bit, otherwise everything is perfect. Though some parts could have been explained in detailed manner. But those who have some basic knowledge of Python and higher level mathematics can easily do this course. I will surely recommend it to others.

By Carla S S J

Oct 28, 2020

I liked the hands-on project a lot, I have followed some courses related to linear regression already and being able to put the theory to practice with this project was really good. Also, I appreciate that the instructor explains with enough detail the steps to be follow and, even as a rookie in python, understanding how to create the model was easy thanks to him :)

By Marc L

Oct 6, 2020

This was a good course. The VM got a little glitchy a couple of times, but nothing too bad. If you aren't familiar with the mechanics of linear regression and the gradient descent algorithm, take a look before you do the project. That's what I did and it served me very well.

By Atul S

Jun 5, 2020

Good refresher course on linear regression! It would have been great had the Instructor covered few of the statical tests or multivariate regression model.

By Parth P

May 25, 2020

Great course.

Learn new topics like forward passing and backward passing to update parameters for prediction in regression

By VADTHE N

Aug 4, 2020

linear Regression with python is very full for project implementation as well as Research data implementation.

By Muruganandan S

May 31, 2020

Very practical class. Just with less than an hour I got good idea. Thank Coursera and the instructor

By Cheikh B

May 13, 2021

Great project best for people who wants to better understand the maths behind machine learning

By Dr. P W

May 28, 2020

This topic is useful for Algebraic Linear Regression Equation.

By Nilesh S

Sep 21, 2020

Easy to follow and just right amount of content.

