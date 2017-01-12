About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Statistics
  • Linear Regression
  • R Programming
  • Regression Analysis
Instructor

Offered by

Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

22 minutes to complete

About Linear Regression and Modeling

22 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Linear Regression

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 47 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

More about Linear Regression

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Multiple Regression

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 57 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM LINEAR REGRESSION AND MODELING

Frequently Asked Questions

