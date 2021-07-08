About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Data Literacy Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • General Linear Model
  • Linear Regression
  • Statistical Analysis
Instructor

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Regression Models: What They Are and Why We Need Them

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Fitting and Evaluating a Bivariate Regression Model

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 21 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Multivariate Regression Models

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 26 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Extensions of the Multivariate Model

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

