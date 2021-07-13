Chevron Left
Back to Quantifying Relationships with Regression Models

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Quantifying Relationships with Regression Models by Johns Hopkins University

4.6
stars
14 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

This course will introduce you to the linear regression model, which is a powerful tool that researchers can use to measure the relationship between multiple variables. We’ll begin by exploring the components of a bivariate regression model, which estimates the relationship between an independent and dependent variable. Building on this foundation, we’ll then discuss how to create and interpret a multivariate model, binary dependent variable model and interactive model. We’ll also consider how different types of variables, such as categorical and dummy variables, can be appropriately incorporated into a model. Overall, we’ll discuss some of the many different ways a regression model can be used for both descriptive and causal inference, as well as the limitations of this analytical tool. By the end of the course, you should be able to interpret and critically evaluate a multivariate regression analysis....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Quantifying Relationships with Regression Models

By Cecil C L

Jul 13, 2021

It demands in the questionnaires and in the writing in English, more than can be learned by direct action of the course. This was a disadvantage for me, but also an advantage because it encouraged me to look to other sources, to perform properly. Recommended for those who pose a challenge, not being a professional in the field or having previously studied it. Thanks!

By Matt t

Jul 9, 2021

G​reat refresher on regression models. Simple and concise.

By Nelson R R G

Nov 18, 2021

Great, i´ve learn some new things about the logit and probit model

By Ivan k

Feb 20, 2022

this is defnitely not an Intermediate course, this is nice course for people who need regression but do not want to do Math.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder