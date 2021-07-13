By Cecil C L•
Jul 13, 2021
It demands in the questionnaires and in the writing in English, more than can be learned by direct action of the course. This was a disadvantage for me, but also an advantage because it encouraged me to look to other sources, to perform properly. Recommended for those who pose a challenge, not being a professional in the field or having previously studied it. Thanks!
By Matt t•
Jul 9, 2021
Great refresher on regression models. Simple and concise.
By Nelson R R G•
Nov 18, 2021
Great, i´ve learn some new things about the logit and probit model
By Ivan k•
Feb 20, 2022
this is defnitely not an Intermediate course, this is nice course for people who need regression but do not want to do Math.