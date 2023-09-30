This course is best suited for individuals who have a technical background in mathematics/statistics/computer science/engineering pursuing a career change to jobs or industries that are data-driven such as finance, retain, tech, healthcare, government and many more. The opportunity is endless.
Linear Regression
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Describe the assumptions of the linear regression models.
Use R to fit a linear regression model to a given data set.
Interpret and draw conclusions on the linear regression model.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
13 quizzes, 4 assignments
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
Welcome to Linear Regression! In this course, we will cover the following topics: Simple Linear Regression, Multiple Linear Regression, and Regression Models with Qualitative Predictors. In Module 1, we will focus on defining the problem and setting up the simple linear regression model. Additionally, you will be introduced to the least square method as well as performing statistical inferences and predictions using R. There is a lot to read, watch, and consume in this module so, let’s get started!
What's included
15 videos11 readings7 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt1 ungraded lab
Welcome to Module 2 - Multiple linear Regression. This module will focus on deriving parameter estimation using matrices as well as using R to do prediction and inference. There is a lot to read, watch, and consume in this module so, let’s get started!
What's included
6 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 assignment
Welcome to Module 3 – Regression Models with Qualitative Predictors. This module will focus on setting up a linear regression model that involves qualitative predictors. Additionally, we will use R to help us perform statistical inferences and Predictions. There is a lot to read, watch, and consume in this module so, let’s get started!
What's included
11 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 assignment
This module contains the summative course assessment that has been designed to evaluate your understanding of the course material and assess your ability to apply the knowledge you have acquired throughout the course. Be sure to review the course material thoroughly before taking the assessment.
What's included
1 assignment
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Probability and Statistics
Get a head start on your degree
This course is part of the following degree programs offered by Illinois Tech. If you are admitted and enroll, your coursework can count toward your degree learning and your progress can transfer with you.
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Probability and Statistics? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.