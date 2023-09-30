Illinois Tech
Linear Regression
Linear Regression

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Kiah Ong

Instructor: Kiah Ong

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

26 hours to complete
3 weeks at 8 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace
What you'll learn

  • Describe the assumptions of the linear regression models.

  • Use R to fit a linear regression model to a given data set.

  • Interpret and draw conclusions on the linear regression model.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

13 quizzes, 4 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to Linear Regression! In this course, we will cover the following topics: Simple Linear Regression, Multiple Linear Regression, and Regression Models with Qualitative Predictors. In Module 1, we will focus on defining the problem and setting up the simple linear regression model. Additionally, you will be introduced to the least square method as well as performing statistical inferences and predictions using R. There is a lot to read, watch, and consume in this module so, let’s get started!

15 videos11 readings7 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt1 ungraded lab

Welcome to Module 2 - Multiple linear Regression. This module will focus on deriving parameter estimation using matrices as well as using R to do prediction and inference. There is a lot to read, watch, and consume in this module so, let’s get started!

6 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 assignment

Welcome to Module 3 – Regression Models with Qualitative Predictors. This module will focus on setting up a linear regression model that involves qualitative predictors. Additionally, we will use R to help us perform statistical inferences and Predictions. There is a lot to read, watch, and consume in this module so, let’s get started!

11 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 assignment

This module contains the summative course assessment that has been designed to evaluate your understanding of the course material and assess your ability to apply the knowledge you have acquired throughout the course. Be sure to review the course material thoroughly before taking the assessment.

1 assignment

Instructor

3 Courses953 learners

