The Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist (CEET) industry validated certification helps professionals differentiate themselves from other job candidates by demonstrating their ability to ethically navigate data driven emerging technologies such as AI, Machine Learning and Data Science. Organizations and governments are seeking out ethics professionals to minimize risk and guide their decision-making about the design of inclusive, responsible, and trusted technology. An algorithm not designed and assessed in alignment with ethical standards can create further inequity across race, gender and marginalized populations. The reputational and financial impact of an ethics violation can devastate a company. Knowledgeable ethics leaders are needed who can navigate through the more than 160 frameworks and guidelines to select and implement the best strategy to promote fairness and minimize risk for their organization. This specialization is designed for learners who want to create and lead initiatives that prioritize ethical integrity within emerging data-driven technology fields such as artificial intelligence and data science and will be prepared to bridge the gap between theory and practice. Your journey to CEET Certification 1) Complete the Coursera Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist Professional Certificate 2) Review the CEET CET-110 Exam Blueprint 3) Purchase your CEET Exam Voucher 4) Register for your CEET Exam
There are 6 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Promote the Ethical Use of Data-Driven Technologies

Turn Ethical Frameworks into Actionable Steps

Detect and Mitigate Ethical Risks

Communicate Effectively about Ethical Challenges in Data-Driven Technologies

Offered by

CertNexus

