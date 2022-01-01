- Business Analysis
CertNexus Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist Professional Certificate
Be an Ethical Leader in Data-Driven Technologies. Master strategies to put ethics into practice in data-driven technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, and Internet of Things.
Apply ethical principles, frameworks, regulations, and standards utilized in data-driven technologies and analyze the challenges that may compromise their implementation.
Detect and mitigate ethical risks in the design, development, and deployment of data-driven technologies.
Communicate effectively with diverse stakeholders about ethical safeguards, ethical risks, and mitigation strategies.
Create, implement, and evaluate the organizational policies and governance structure required for ethical data-driven technologies.
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
Learners will create a portfolio of assets highlighting their skills as ethical leaders. The assets consist of written documents and video communications required of ethical leaders, including Op-Ed articles, risk management reports, strategy memos, media releases, and video press briefings.
Learners who complete the Honors projects will also author an industry feature article; a recommendation memo for the most appropriate ethical framework to guide an organization or a project; an Algorithmic Impact Assessment; a change management presentation to a Board of Directors; and a strategic business document such as a cost-benefit analysis, design plan, or business continuity plan.
This portfolio of assets can be shared on a learner’s social profile, shared in job interviews, or used immediately within their organization to promote ethical principles.
What is a Professional Certificate?
Build the Skills to Get Job Ready
Whether you’re looking to start a new career, or change your current one, Professional Certificates on Coursera help you become job ready. Learn at your own pace, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient for you. Enroll today and explore a new career path with a 7 day free trial. You can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time.
Hands-On Projects
Apply your skills with hands-on projects and build a portfolio that showcases your job readiness to potential employers. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to earn your Certificate.
Earn a Career Credential
When you complete all of the courses in the program, you'll earn a Certificate to share with your professional network as well as unlock access to career support resources to help you kickstart your new career. Many Professional Certificates have hiring partners that recognize the Professional Certificate credential and others can help prepare you for a certification exam. You can find more information on individual Professional Certificate pages where it applies.
There are 6 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Promote the Ethical Use of Data-Driven Technologies
The greatest risk in emerging technology is the perpetuation of bias in automated technologies dependent upon data sets. Solutions created with racial, gender or demographic bias, whether unintentional or not can perpetuate tragic inequities socially and economically. This is the first of five courses within the Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist (CEET) professional certificate and it is designed for learners seeking to advocate and promote the ethical use of data-driven technologies. Students will learn what emerging technologies are and how they can be used to create data driven solutions. You will learn types of bias and common ethical theories and how they can be applied to emerging technology, and examine legal and ethical privacy concepts as they relate to technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science fields. Throughout the course learners begin to distinguish which types of bias may cause the greatest risk and which principles to apply to strategically respond to ethical considerations.
Turn Ethical Frameworks into Actionable Steps
Ethical principles build a strong foundation for driving ethical technologies. Principles alone can be elusive and impractical for application. Ethical frameworks based upon these principles provide a structure to guide technologists when implementing data-driven solutions. However, ethical frameworks, along with standards and regulations, can make compliance tasks more complex, and they can also raise the tension between ethical duties and business practicalities. An approach is needed to reconcile these issues. This second course within the Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist (CEET) professional certificate is designed for learners seeking to analyze ethical frameworks, regulations, standards, and best practices and integrate them into data-driven solutions.
Detect and Mitigate Ethical Risks
Data-driven technologies like AI, when designed with ethics in mind, benefit both the business and society at large. But it’s not enough to say you will “be ethical” and expect it to happen. We need tools and techniques to help us assess gaps in our ethical behaviors and to identify and stop threats to our ethical goals. We also need to know where and how to improve our ethical processes across development lifecycles. What we need is a way to manage ethical risk. This third course in the Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist (CEET) professional certificate is designed for learners seeking to detect and mitigate ethical risks in the design, development, and deployment of data-driven technologies. Students will learn the fundamentals of ethical risk analysis, sources of risk, and how to manage different types of risk. Throughout the course, learners will learn strategies for identifying and mitigating risks.
Communicate Effectively about Ethical Challenges in Data-Driven Technologies
Leading a data-driven organization necessitates effective communication to create a culture of ethical practice. Communication to stakeholders will guide an organization's strategy and potentially impact the future of work for that organization or entity. It is not enough to talk about ethical practices, you need to to relate their value to stakeholders. Building out strategies that are inclusive and relatable can build public trust and loyalty, and knowing how to plan for a crisis will reduce the harm to such trust and loyalty.
Instructors
Eleanor 'Nell' WatsonTech Ethicist and AI Faculty Member at Singularity University
CertNexus
CertNexus is a vendor-neutral certification body, providing emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials for Business, Data, Development, IT, and Security professionals. CertNexus’ exams meet the most rigorous development standards possible which outlines a global framework for developing personnel certification programs to narrow the widening skills gap.
