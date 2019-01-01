Profile

Aaron Hui

Founding President of The AI Robotics Ethics Society

Bio

Aaron Hui designed and taught “Introduction to AI Ethics: An Interdisciplinary Approach” at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) as the first undergraduate course in AI Ethics under the Computer Science Department in collaboration with the Philosophy Department. He founded the AIRES (The AI Robotics Ethics Society®) as a nonprofit organization that promotes interdisciplinary discussion of the ethical implementation of artificial intelligence through conferences, podcasts, and workshops with leading professionals. Aaron displays his passion through ARIES to ensure AI is created ethically and responsibly starting at the student level. AIRES now has established chapters at UCLA, USC, Cornell, Caltech, Stanford, and Brown. He also is the Founding Editor in Chief for the AI Ethics Journal (AIEJ) which is dedicated to providing an open-access platform to elevate and synthesize academic dialogue on ethical AI.

Turn Ethical Frameworks into Actionable Steps

Promote the Ethical Use of Data-Driven Technologies

Create and Lead an Ethical Data-Driven Organization

