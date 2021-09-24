About this Course

Course 2 of 6 in the
CertNexus Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist
Beginner Level

General business knowledge is preferred but not necessary to successfully complete the course.

Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Analyze ethical frameworks to determine their common principles.

  • Compare ethical frameworks and select one to guide decisions to resolve an organizational issue.

  • Analyze applicable regulations, standards, and international best practices.

  • Integrate ethical principles, regulatory requirements, and business practicalities.

Skills you will gain

  • Business Analysis
  • Information Privacy
  • Business Strategy
  • Compliance
  • Ethics Of Artificial Intelligence
Course 2 of 6 in the
CertNexus Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist
Instructors

Offered by

CertNexus

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Apply Frameworks to Your Ethical Responsibilities for Data-Driven Technologies

3 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 106 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Apply an Ethical Frameork to Navigate an Ethically Challenging Dilemma

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Follow Regulations and Standards That Have an Impact on Business Strategy

2 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 62 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Reconcile Conflicts Between Ethics, Regulations, Societal Needs, and Business Demands

2 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the CertNexus Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist Professional Certificate

CertNexus Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist

Frequently Asked Questions

