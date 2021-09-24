Ethical principles build a strong foundation for driving ethical technologies. Principles alone can be elusive and impractical for application. Ethical frameworks based upon these principles provide a structure to guide technologists when implementing data-driven solutions. However, ethical frameworks, along with standards and regulations, can make compliance tasks more complex, and they can also raise the tension between ethical duties and business practicalities. An approach is needed to reconcile these issues. This second course within the Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist (CEET) professional certificate is designed for learners seeking to analyze ethical frameworks, regulations, standards, and best practices and integrate them into data-driven solutions.
General business knowledge is preferred but not necessary to successfully complete the course.
Analyze ethical frameworks to determine their common principles.
Compare ethical frameworks and select one to guide decisions to resolve an organizational issue.
Analyze applicable regulations, standards, and international best practices.
Integrate ethical principles, regulatory requirements, and business practicalities.
- Business Analysis
- Information Privacy
- Business Strategy
- Compliance
- Ethics Of Artificial Intelligence
Eleanor 'Nell' WatsonTech Ethicist and AI Faculty Member at Singularity University
CertNexus
CertNexus is a vendor-neutral certification body, providing emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials for Business, Data, Development, IT, and Security professionals. CertNexus’ exams meet the most rigorous development standards possible which outlines a global framework for developing personnel certification programs to narrow the widening skills gap.
Apply Frameworks to Your Ethical Responsibilities for Data-Driven Technologies
The first module in this course will describe some key ethical frameworks in the field of data-driven technology. In addition, the module will cover some important ethical principles that go into these frameworks. These principles will also come up again later courses in this specialization.
Apply an Ethical Frameork to Navigate an Ethically Challenging Dilemma
In this module, you'll approach some interesting ethical dilemmas that might occur in the development or operation of data-driven technologies like AI. Some of these dilemmas are more philosophical in nature, whereas others are closer to real-world practice.
Follow Regulations and Standards That Have an Impact on Business Strategy
This module will cover some of the major laws, regulations, and standards that have an impact on the ethical operations of a data-driven organization. It will also discuss how these rules may apply to certain industries or hold relevance in specific business domains.
Reconcile Conflicts Between Ethics, Regulations, Societal Needs, and Business Demands
In this module, you'll be given several scenarios and conflicting ideas that raise significant ethical concerns within the organization. The module will explore these conflicts in some detail and provide some recommendations for reconciling them.
Amazing instructor, great content, and the assignments are very helpful in applying the concepts. Thank you for this course!
Wao, this course provide information useful for me thank
The Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist (CEET) industry validated certification helps professionals differentiate themselves from other job candidates by demonstrating their ability to ethically navigate data driven emerging technologies such as AI, Machine Learning and Data Science.
