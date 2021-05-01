Chevron Left
Back to Turn Ethical Frameworks into Actionable Steps

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Turn Ethical Frameworks into Actionable Steps by CertNexus

4.7
stars
82 ratings
10 reviews

About the Course

Ethical principles build a strong foundation for driving ethical technologies. Principles alone can be elusive and impractical for application. Ethical frameworks based upon these principles provide a structure to guide technologists when implementing data-driven solutions. However, ethical frameworks, along with standards and regulations, can make compliance tasks more complex, and they can also raise the tension between ethical duties and business practicalities. An approach is needed to reconcile these issues. This second course within the Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist (CEET) professional certificate is designed for learners seeking to analyze ethical frameworks, regulations, standards, and best practices and integrate them into data-driven solutions. Students will become familiar with frameworks and the common ethical principles they are based upon and how they can be applied across a variety of ethically driven dilemmas. You will learn applicable regulations and best practices established across global organizations and governments and how to navigate the integration of these standards in the context of business needs. This course is the second of five courses within the Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist (CEET) professional certificate. The preceding course is titled Promote the Ethical Use of Data-Driven Technologies....

Top reviews

AJ

Nov 19, 2020

Amazing instructor, great content, and the assignments are very helpful in applying the concepts. Thank you for this course!

N

Sep 24, 2021

Wao, this course provide information useful for me thank

Filter by:

1 - 10 of 10 Reviews for Turn Ethical Frameworks into Actionable Steps

By Agnieszka W

May 1, 2021

The same issue as with the previous course within this professional certification. You really need to work on the preparation and concept for this course. Absolute failure in learning psychology. I'm just struggling through these uninspiring, boring, monotonous videos as I'd like to acquire the certificate. Totally interesting topics but the way the teachers are presenting it makes me fall asleep after two sentences. Basically talking heads reading the pre-written text - without any visual clues, seeming to be bored themselves. The reason that there are two stars here is that the content is actually interesting and relevant you just need not to fall asleep during the lectures

By Aishwarya J

Nov 20, 2020

Amazing instructor, great content, and the assignments are very helpful in applying the concepts. Thank you for this course!

By GiangTVHE130344

May 17, 2021

Coursera is very good. Helpful for me have a lot of knowlegde. Thank coursera

By Nguyễn V Đ

Sep 25, 2021

Wao, this course provide information useful for me thank

By VinhNQHE141143

Jun 29, 2021

useful

By HoanNKHE130324

Oct 8, 2021

good!

By Phạm V T

Feb 5, 2022

good

By TanDTHE130485

Jun 26, 2021

good

By Phan M H

Jun 6, 2021

ok

By Le T V

May 19, 2021

Ok

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder