Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 6 in the
CertNexus Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist
Beginner Level

General business knowledge.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Lead an applied ethics initiative, and champion its crucial importance.

  • Promote an ethical organizational culture.

  • Develop and implement ethical organizational policies and a code of ethics.

  • Evaluate the effectiveness of a code of ethics with internal and external stakeholders.

Skills you will gain

  • Code of Ethics
  • policy
  • Ethical Leadership
  • Ethics Of Artificial Intelligence
  • governance
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Promote an Ethical Organizational Culture

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 54 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Maintain Ethical Considerations in Governance and Policy Making

1 hour to complete
12 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Develop and Deploy a Code of Ethics

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 28 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Develop and Deploy Ethical Organizational Policies

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 58 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

