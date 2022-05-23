Creating and leading an ethical data-driven organization, when done successfully, is a cultural transformation for an organization. Navigating a cultural shift requires leadership buy in, resourcing, training, and support through creation of boards, policies, and governance. Beyond leadership and organization, it is imperative to engage employees through forums and incentive programs for continual involvement. A strong understanding of ethical organizational policies provides the foundation for consistent monitoring to maintain an ethical culture.
General business knowledge.
Lead an applied ethics initiative, and champion its crucial importance.
Promote an ethical organizational culture.
Develop and implement ethical organizational policies and a code of ethics.
Evaluate the effectiveness of a code of ethics with internal and external stakeholders.
- Code of Ethics
- policy
- Ethical Leadership
- Ethics Of Artificial Intelligence
- governance
CertNexus is a vendor-neutral certification body, providing emerging technology certifications and micro-credentials for Business, Data, Development, IT, and Security professionals. CertNexus’ exams meet the most rigorous development standards possible which outlines a global framework for developing personnel certification programs to narrow the widening skills gap.
Promote an Ethical Organizational Culture
The first module in this course begins by outlining strategies for building ethics into the organization's culture. An ethical culture promotes ethical behavior in all areas of the business and encourages all internal stakeholders to engage in ethical behavior, regardless of department or individual roles and responsibilities.
Maintain Ethical Considerations in Governance and Policy Making
In this module, you'll explore some of the foremost ethical issues and principles that an organization must consider integrating into its governance and policies. Many of these considerations will be crucial to the process of building an ethical organization.
Develop and Deploy a Code of Ethics
In this module, you'll begin work on a code of ethics, an important building block for any organization that wishes to promote ethical behavior in the development of its data-driven technologies. You'll explore not only the creation of a code of ethics, but proper methods for deploying that code.
Develop and Deploy Ethical Organizational Policies
Now that you've created an ethical organizational culture, evaluated key ethical considerations, and developed a code of ethics, you can begin working on the practical implementation of ethics in the form of policies. In this module, you'll develop and deploy policies that ensure your ethical vision is achieved and maintained.
The Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist (CEET) industry validated certification helps professionals differentiate themselves from other job candidates by demonstrating their ability to ethically navigate data driven emerging technologies such as AI, Machine Learning and Data Science.
