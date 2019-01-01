Tania De Gasperis MDes APF is a multi-disciplinary designer and an ethics researcher and facilitator for the Montreal AI Ethics Institute. She is a member of the Adaptive Context Lab at OCAD University where she completed her MDes thesis exploring an Agile, Foresight-Informed AI Governance Framework for Socially Responsible, Complex Adaptive Systems. She is the Co-Founder of a Futures-Driven Innovation studio with an emphasis on responsible and inclusive practices. Tania is a graduate of the Y Combinator Startup School 2018 and alumni of the Imagination Catalyst Incubator. As a fierce competitor, Tania was a 2017 Hult at OCAD U winner and regional representative. She has competed in the Reality Virtually Hackathon 2019 at MIT Media Lab where her team created Bodmo, a real-time motion capture app using computer vision in VR. In June 2019, she also competed in the CryptoChicks Blockchain + AI hackathon, where her team won first place in the Business Track and XYO Network Bounty for their product Abstrakta, which empowers scholars by streamlining progress and innovation via an academic ledger. Tania is passionate about the future of responsible and inclusive emerging technology and strives to have her research knowledge applied to the practical world through her entrepreneurial work. She is also a member of the Association of Professional Futurists and an IEEE committee member.