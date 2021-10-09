By Nguyễn V Đ•
Oct 9, 2021
nice course
By Nguyen H K•
Nov 27, 2021
Nice
By VinhNQHE141143•
Jul 10, 2021
good
By Le T V•
May 23, 2021
Ok
By Rod R•
Jan 25, 2022
The material in the course was fine. Stop the peer-graded assignment stuff. I will never take another Coursera course with peer-graded assignments. One problem is waiting for others to submit their assignments so I can grade them. Then I am 'overdue' because there are no other assignments to grade. The other problem is some people just cut and paste garbage into these assignments. I am the student. I am not the 'police' that should be expected to downgrade people who don't do the assignment. I don't want to be that person. I paid to learn and not to police unethical behavior. Another possible problem is that I can end up waiting for someone else to grade my submission. Again, at no fault of my own, I am 'overdue' in completing my course. I will never take another Coursera course with peer-graded assignments.
By TanDTHE130485•
Jun 26, 2021
good