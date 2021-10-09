Chevron Left
Back to Communicate Effectively about Ethical Challenges in Data-Driven Technologies

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Communicate Effectively about Ethical Challenges in Data-Driven Technologies by CertNexus

4.4
stars
50 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

Leading a data-driven organization necessitates effective communication to create a culture of ethical practice. Communication to stakeholders will guide an organization's strategy and potentially impact the future of work for that organization or entity. It is not enough to talk about ethical practices, you need to to relate their value to stakeholders. Building out strategies that are inclusive and relatable can build public trust and loyalty, and knowing how to plan for a crisis will reduce the harm to such trust and loyalty. In this fourth course of the CertNexus Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist (CEET) professional certificate, learners will develop inclusive strategies to communicate business impacts to stakeholders, design communication strategies that mirror ethical principles and policies, and in case of an ethical crisis, be prepared to manage the crisis and the media to reduce business impact. This course is the fourth of five courses within the Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist (CEET) professional certificate. The preceding courses are titled Promote the Ethical Use of Data-Driven Technologies, Turn Ethical Frameworks into Actionable Steps, and Detect and Mitigate Ethical Risks....
Filter by:

1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for Communicate Effectively about Ethical Challenges in Data-Driven Technologies

By Nguyễn V Đ

Oct 9, 2021

nice course

By Nguyen H K

Nov 27, 2021

Nice

By VinhNQHE141143

Jul 10, 2021

good

By Le T V

May 23, 2021

Ok

By Rod R

Jan 25, 2022

The material in the course was fine. Stop the peer-graded assignment stuff. I will never take another Coursera course with peer-graded assignments. One problem is waiting for others to submit their assignments so I can grade them. Then I am 'overdue' because there are no other assignments to grade. The other problem is some people just cut and paste garbage into these assignments. I am the student. I am not the 'police' that should be expected to downgrade people who don't do the assignment. I don't want to be that person. I paid to learn and not to police unethical behavior. Another possible problem is that I can end up waiting for someone else to grade my submission. Again, at no fault of my own, I am 'overdue' in completing my course. I will never take another Coursera course with peer-graded assignments.

By TanDTHE130485

Jun 26, 2021

good

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder