Renée Cummings is a criminologist and AI ethicist. She is also a community scholar at Columbia University. Advocating for more diverse, equitable, and inclusive AI, she is on the frontline of ethical AI, generating real time responses to many of the unintentional consequences of AI. Renée also specializes in AI for social good, justice-oriented AI design, social justice in AI policy and governance, and using AI to save lives. She is committed to using AI to empower and transform communities by helping governments and organizations navigate the AI landscape and develop future AI leaders. A thought-leader, motivational speaker, and mentor, Renée is an articulate, dynamic and passionate speaker who has mastered the art of creative storytelling, deconstructing complex topics into critical everyday conversations that inform and inspire.

Courses

Solve Business Problems with AI and Machine Learning

Follow a Machine Learning Workflow

Promote the Ethical Use of Data-Driven Technologies

Detect and Mitigate Ethical Risks

Communicate Effectively about Ethical Challenges in Data-Driven Technologies

