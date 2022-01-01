University of California, Irvine
Risk assessment is identifying and analyzing roadblocks that hamper the ability to do business and hazards that have the potential to create a loss or have any kind of negative effect on an organization. This type of evaluation is performed by businesses and government agencies as well as individuals. Risk management is incorporated into regulatory compliance issues, the development of business strategies, and human resource management. It's also an important aspect of topics like brand management and managing your health.
Learning about risk management offers opportunities to advance in both your personal and professional life. As you enhance the skills of identifying things that can have a negative effect on your personal life or things that could go wrong at work, it becomes easier to navigate around those potential pitfalls. Learning about risk management also provides you with new tools for analyzing the pitfalls and comparing your options to find the one most likely to deliver a positive result.
Operations risk analyst, market risk analyst, and credit risk analyst are three of the job titles that are popular with risk management specialists. These jobs require solid math skills and critical thinking skills. Risk management is also an important component of quality control jobs, where in addition to identifying quality issues, a QC professional may be called on to suggest the best possible solutions to problems. It's also a key role in cybersecurity jobs, manufacturing roles, purchasing, and science-based jobs.
Risk management is a topic that's well-suited to you if you're someone who wants to avoid potential risks in life and at work, and if you want to also strengthen analysis skills and improve your decision-making ability. While many advanced risk management courses are geared toward specific industries you may want to explore, such as cybersecurity or quality control, beginner level courses also provide an introduction to many ways you can apply newly learned risk management techniques.