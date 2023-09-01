This specialized program is aimed at officials, professionals, and team members involved in formulating, executing, or supervising infrastructure projects, who seek to incorporate disaster risk analysis and climate change adaptation into their projects.
Through 3 courses, students will be trained to identify key elements of natural disaster risk, recognize the importance of integrating risk analysis into the infrastructure project cycle, conduct qualitative and quantitative assessments to make informed decisions, discern when to apply each type of risk assessment, evaluate the technical and economic feasibility of projects through qualitative and quantitative analysis, and finally, generate informed recommendations for the design, construction, operation, and governance of infrastructure in a context of risk and climate change.
It is recommended to take the courses in the suggested order.
Applied Learning Project
Throughout the specialized program, participants will have the opportunity to apply their learning in the analysis and study of various aspects of risk in infrastructure through different practical cases.
For this purpose, they will have access to trial versions of various programs developed by iPresas. These programs only work on Windows-based computers.