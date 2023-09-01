Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
Natural Disaster and Climate Change Risk Assessment Specialization
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo

Natural Disaster and Climate Change Risk Assessment Specialization

Learn about risk and secure infrastructure. Strengthen your technical skills and decision-making ability, incorporating the analysis of natural disaster risks and resilience to climate change in the design of infrastructure projects

Taught in English

Hori Tsuneki
Roberto Guerrero Compean
Melissa Barandiaran

Instructors: Hori Tsuneki

What you'll learn

  • Carry out qualitative disaster-risk assessments to guide decision making in infrastructure projects.

  • Identify technical and economic feasibility of infrastructure projects through a qualitative or quantitative analysis.

  • Make risk-informed recommendations for the design, construction, and operation of infrastructures and develop disaster-risk-governance strategies.

Skills you'll gain

Specialization - 3 course series

Natural Disaster Risk in Infrastructure Projects

Course 15 hours

What you'll learn

  • Recognize the importance of integrating disaster risk and climate change analysis into infrastructure projects.

  • Recognize the components of disaster risk, as well as the differences between different types of risks.

  • Identify the different perspectives or levels of detail in which risk analysis can be approached.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Risk Analysis
Category: Project
Category: Disaster Risk
Category: Climate Change
Category: Infrastructure

Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis of Disaster Risk

Course 214 hours

What you'll learn

  • Identify key aspects of qualitative and quantitative analysis of natural disaster risks in infrastructure projects.

  • Recognize methodologies and tools that enable qualitative and quantitative analysis of natural disaster risks.

  • Identify cases where qualitative and quantitative analysis of disaster risks is required in infrastructure projects.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Risk Analysis
Category: Disaster risks
Category: Climate Change
Category: Infrastructure
Category: Resilience

Decision Making and Governance of Natural Disaster Risk

Course 39 hours

What you'll learn

  • Identify technical and economic feasibility concepts of infrastructure projects.

  • Distinguish the different existing quantitative indicators to prioritize investments and their calculations.

  • Identify key components of risk governance, as well as steps for an informed public investment system.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Decision-Making
Category: Infrastructure Projects
Category: Disaster risks
Category: Risk governance
Category: Project Feasibility

Instructors

Hori Tsuneki
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
2 Courses752 learners

Offered by

Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo

