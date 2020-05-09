About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Influencing: Storytelling, Change Management and Governance Specialization
What you will learn

  • Analyse governance structures for ensuring that an organisation meets its objectives.

  • Apply a risk management framework, having regard to the business context, including the identification of appropriate risk management solutions.

  • Identify and respond effectively to ethical issues.

Macquarie University

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Global Master of Business Administration (Global MBA) from Macquarie University. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Risk management framework

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Foreign exchange risk

7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 42 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Governance

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Risk governance and culture

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Influencing: Storytelling, Change Management and Governance Specialization

Influencing: Storytelling, Change Management and Governance

