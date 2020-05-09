All organisations must grapple with fundamental issues at the heart of governance: who are our stakeholders? What are their objectives? How can we ensure these objectives are met as effectively as possible? How can we ensure all legitimate stakeholders are treated fairly? Via structured learning activities (video lectures, quizzes, discussion prompts and written assessments) this course will teach you how to address these questions and how a sound governance structure and comprehensive risk management framework can support you and your organisation in achieving its objectives. You will consider contemporary ethical issues and devise practical responses to them, and finally, you’ll discover that your future ‘influencing’ challenge will be to encourage all members of your organisation to understand their role in serving your organisation’s stakeholders.
Analyse governance structures for ensuring that an organisation meets its objectives.
Apply a risk management framework, having regard to the business context, including the identification of appropriate risk management solutions.
Identify and respond effectively to ethical issues.
Macquarie University
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
Risk management framework
Most people wrongly consider risk management to be a purely defensive activity; they think that risk management is all about risk reduction. On the contrary, risk-taking is essential in any organisation. This week you will learn how to create a risk management framework that both creates and protects value, supporting the achievement of your organisation’s objectives. You will also gain insights into common biases that prevent individuals and organisations from managing risk well, as part of the overall suite of influencing capabilities.
Foreign exchange risk
To better understand the risk management process, you will apply it to a particular risk that affects many firms operating in global markets: foreign exchange risk. This week you will focus on risk analysis, to demonstrate how foreign exchange movements might impact on firm resilience through the balance sheet. Analysis leads naturally to visualisation and communication of risk concepts – crucial tools for influencing risk management decisions.
Governance
Corporate Governance is the framework of rules, relationships, systems and processes by which authority and influence are exercised in corporations. Corporate governance also encompasses crucial issues such as accountability of leaders, protection of stakeholder interests, setting of objectives and risk management. This week you will consider the classical Anglo-American governance model for listed firms with its emphasis on shareholder rights. You will compare this with alternative governance models. Finally, you will also consider some contemporary governance challenges such as the ‘curse’ of short-termism and poor design of incentive schemes.
Risk governance and culture
You will continue your application of the risk management process to foreign exchange risk. This week the focus is on the treatment of risk. You will consider a wide range of options, highlighting the capacity of firms to manage risks through operational decisions rather than relying on derivative contracts. You will conclude with frameworks for risk governance, to ensure that risk is managed effectively.
I would like to thank you for your awesome teaching experience and explanation and elaboration as i was taking this course . You really opened my mind to think out of the box
I am really satisfied with the course. But, some elements need to be improved, such as an inaccessible website on week 6, and a mistake in the interquartile calculation on the week 3 video.
Very good course. There are some repetitions, one link does not work (to article in a week 5 or 6). More practical techniques how to manage risks, please. Thank you!
Good course. Gave me insights in a different approach will will result in additional efficiency
The ability to influence without force or coercion is important in any organization and at all levels. Modern managers must master the art of persuasive communication, adapt to the needs of the audience, construct a good narrative and inspire the audience to act (Communicate with Impact). They must learn to design and negotiate both informal and complex agreements, and do this in diverse workplace cultures (Negotiate and Resolve Conflict).
