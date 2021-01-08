DM
Jun 3, 2020
I am really satisfied with the course. But, some elements need to be improved, such as an inaccessible website on week 6, and a mistake in the interquartile calculation on the week 3 video.
CF
Oct 12, 2020
The most influencial in the specialization for me. Great content, great reading, a few minor glitches, but excellent. The professor is really good at the subject. Too bad it finished
By GIBSON M M•
Jan 8, 2021
I would like to thank you for your awesome teaching experience and explanation and elaboration as i was taking this course . You really opened my mind to think out of the box
By Stephne•
Nov 8, 2020
Good course structure, wide range of information and interesting.
Negatively: Several modules have missing resources (spreadsheets, articles...) and the quantitative section lacks the fundamentals (e.g. relies on specific versions of software without at least providing the underlying mathematics). Forum based assignments were not moderated nor responded to by any moderators when problems occurred (and there were many listed).
Suggestions to the Lecturer: The professor knows her topic and presents it concisely, yet more depth would be appreciated (in addition to the topics mentioned above). If all resources were available I'd have rated this with 4 stars. If all fundamentals were provided (even as additional references for self-study) I'd have rated this with a full endorsement.
By Mark L•
May 17, 2020
I really enjoyed going through this course! Elizabeth is an excellent lecturer and I did gain good knowledge about risk management and risk governance, given I had almost non-existing knowledge or experience in this field. I finished this course as part of the course specialisation and this course, in particular, is the second most-liked course I enjoyed.
By Srinivasan K•
Nov 6, 2019
Best course and training delivery by professor. She is truly a knowledge bank and governance champion where the maximum amount of expertise hold on her finger-tips. Her tone of display make me feel that am interacting with an auditor.
I took many corporate governance courses in India, and this is one of THE BEST course..
KUDOS to Macquarie team...
By Guang Y ( H•
Aug 20, 2020
Great course for those who want to learn about risk management and risk governance mechanisms. A great beginner course. Wish there was another course similar to this that is more advanced. Assessments are practical and the content you learn is all up to date with current risk practices and regulations.
Overall, great course.
By Jaime V•
Aug 15, 2020
I believe it is a very good introduction to the topic. Nowadays it is very useful to have these types of short instruction courses. Professor Sheedy did an excellent work to put this together and I appreciate the material that was given to us in various formats (articles, videos, etc.)
By May N•
Jul 5, 2020
This is not a light course but very informative and practical. Professor Sheddy is an exceptional one. I do recommend it for All people. Risk management as the professor said is a given in today's business model. I did enjoyed it and gained a lot of knowledge as well
By Jessa I•
Nov 7, 2020
I am grateful to take this course. It helped me open my perspective about big organizations and organizations in general. Managing a lot of people is indeed complex, and it helps to have systems in place. This course teaches you the importance of systems.
By Dhinesh A D•
Aug 24, 2021
Excellent course on Risk Management. Case studies offered such as ISO 31000 standards were helpful. Learners get clarity on the risk governance practices that different organization practices. Overall, valuable course one should go for.
By AMANDA J•
Nov 1, 2020
The lessons were very informative, attractive and easily understood. I would be much grateful to Professor Elizabeth Sheedy and all the supporting staff for their endless efforts to make this course a success. Thank you very much.
By Francisco V•
Nov 29, 2020
A very inspiring course to uncover the importance of Risk at the top of the organizations. Congratulations to Prof Sheedy for the well structured and presented modules and for the very pragmatic approach throughout the content.
By Sophie B D•
Jun 14, 2020
I have learned so much from this course! The practice documents added some true value to this course and the readings were extremely valuable to the learning process and the application of the learning. Great teacher too!
By Ruchi S•
Oct 14, 2020
I am a Risk practitioner with 15 years of experience. I started this course wondering, " what will it teach me". I have been proven wrong and how !!
Highly recommended. Professor Elizabeth Sheedy exceeded my expectations.
By CHETAN D S•
May 9, 2020
This was a challenging and rewarding course, which sharpened my Risk Governance Skill, I enjoy the value that this experience will bring in to my work and projects.” Thanks to all my colleague and Instructor.
By Dewa P K M•
Jun 4, 2020
By Felix C•
Oct 5, 2020
I really liked this course, because it focused on the policy-side implementation of risk management rather than just the tools themselves. A must for managers everywhere, in my opinion.
By Carlos J R F•
Oct 13, 2020
By Bernard D V•
Apr 5, 2020
Excellent course about risk governance and risk management. The course is complete and interesting. An excellent work has been done.
By Hannah Z•
Nov 11, 2020
Very well structured with a good balance of theoretical framework and practical application
By Gabriel J•
Jan 1, 2021
Wow, its a very hard course, but i learned, i improved my skills so much, thanks a lot.
By Mohammad I A•
Jan 2, 2021
This course is far away above my expectation. I do really recommend this course
By Theresia K•
Dec 5, 2020
Great course with lots of useful material and examples
By Jawad A•
Jul 20, 2021
Lot of my risk management knowledge has been enhanced
By Lorena P•
Sep 27, 2020
Excellent Course!! Thanks for this opportunity.
By Jacqueline W•
Oct 26, 2021
Great overview of Risk Management