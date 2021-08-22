Chevron Left
Back to Detect and Mitigate Ethical Risks

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Detect and Mitigate Ethical Risks by CertNexus

4.4
stars
58 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

Data-driven technologies like AI, when designed with ethics in mind, benefit both the business and society at large. But it’s not enough to say you will “be ethical” and expect it to happen. We need tools and techniques to help us assess gaps in our ethical behaviors and to identify and stop threats to our ethical goals. We also need to know where and how to improve our ethical processes across development lifecycles. What we need is a way to manage ethical risk. This third course in the Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist (CEET) professional certificate is designed for learners seeking to detect and mitigate ethical risks in the design, development, and deployment of data-driven technologies. Students will learn the fundamentals of ethical risk analysis, sources of risk, and how to manage different types of risk. Throughout the course, learners will learn strategies for identifying and mitigating risks. This course is the third of five courses within the Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist (CEET) professional certificate. The preceding courses are titled Promote the Ethical Use of Data-Driven Technologies and Turn Ethical Frameworks into Actionable Steps....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 10 of 10 Reviews for Detect and Mitigate Ethical Risks

By Fred V

Aug 22, 2021

The first challenge in this course is to find the link, if there is any, between the title and the contents. I failed: most of the contents is more about data risk management. The next challenge is to swallow the overly mixed waffle, and the "be-good" messages about what is "important" within an axiology vacuum. Let us pass on the factual and semantic errors, and on the mispellings. The videos are obviously read from a script, and some look very much like a "welcome to jail" presentation. The contents of this course have little or nothing to do with ethics, let alone ethical risk.

By GiangTVHE130344

May 21, 2021

I have a lot of knowledge after i learned this course. Thank teachers áng coursera very much

By Nguyễn V Đ

Oct 8, 2021

This course so useful for me to learning new skill about ethical AI,Engineering

By HoanNKHE130324

Oct 8, 2021

good!

By VinhNQHE141143

Jul 13, 2021

good

By Dương T N

Jul 2, 2021

goof

By cristhian c

Jul 1, 2021

good

By Dang Q H

Jun 28, 2021

good

By Le T V

May 23, 2021

Ok

By TanDTHE130485

Jun 26, 2021

good

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder