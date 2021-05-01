AM
Apr 5, 2021
The course helped me validate the work I had already accomplished in AI Governance, Algorithmic Impact Assessment, and AI Ethic Principles and Procurement.
AJ
Nov 16, 2020
Great content and the assignment was very helpful in applying the concepts learned. Thank you for putting together this course.
By Agnieszka W•
May 1, 2021
I really cannot believe that it is possible to present such relevant an interesting content in such an uninspiring, boring, monotonous way. Basically talking heads reading the pre-written text - without any visual clues. From the perspective of learning methodology - it's a total disaster. The reason that there are two stars here is that the content is actually interesting and relevant you just need not to fall asleep during the lectures
By eduardo v•
Mar 1, 2021
There is nothing in this curse that would help you to get better in AI ethics that a good book will not add. Furthermore, the presenters just speak structured text and do not show any slides that help the learners at all. The sound its horrible after week 3.
By Darya D•
Feb 11, 2022
Equips you with the knowledge you can use straight away. From the overview of the emerging tech (get to grips with it in minutes!) to complex legal and philopophical terms, all whilst highlighting the ethics and the value. Great course!
By Ashley M•
Apr 6, 2021
The course helped me validate the work I had already accomplished in AI Governance, Algorithmic Impact Assessment, and AI Ethic Principles and Procurement.
By Aishwarya J•
Nov 17, 2020
Great content and the assignment was very helpful in applying the concepts learned. Thank you for putting together this course.
By DEBORAH A•
Nov 13, 2020
very informative on artificial intelligence. i enjoyed the classes
By Trần T N L•
Jan 16, 2022
Greatest course ever. It helps me a lot
By Winston A W•
Dec 30, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By VinhNQHE141143•
Jun 28, 2021
very useful for me
By Do Q M•
May 18, 2021
it is good
By LE V H•
Jan 26, 2022
useful!!!
By Tran T T•
May 21, 2021
Very good
By Ricardo A A G•
Nov 10, 2020
Excellent
By Nguyen Q H•
Feb 8, 2022
Cool :P
By QuyTMHE130415•
May 23, 2021
goood
By Bui Q D•
Mar 12, 2022
good
By TanDTHE130485•
Jun 26, 2021
good
By ThaoQSHE130760•
Jun 20, 2021
good
By DucKMHE130998•
May 28, 2021
nice
By GiangTVHE130344•
May 17, 2021
good
By La N T•
Jan 21, 2022
GG
By Le T V•
May 18, 2021
ok
By Nguyen T T ( H•
Jan 21, 2022
pretty useful
By Arianna S•
Feb 1, 2022
Slightly interesting.