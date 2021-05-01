Chevron Left
The greatest risk in emerging technology is the perpetuation of bias in automated technologies dependent upon data sets. Solutions created with racial, gender or demographic bias, whether unintentional or not can perpetuate tragic inequities socially and economically. This is the first of five courses within the Certified Ethical Emerging Technologist (CEET) professional certificate and it is designed for learners seeking to advocate and promote the ethical use of data-driven technologies. Students will learn what emerging technologies are and how they can be used to create data driven solutions. You will learn types of bias and common ethical theories and how they can be applied to emerging technology, and examine legal and ethical privacy concepts as they relate to technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science fields. Throughout the course learners begin to distinguish which types of bias may cause the greatest risk and which principles to apply to strategically respond to ethical considerations....

By Agnieszka W

May 1, 2021

I really cannot believe that it is possible to present such relevant an interesting content in such an uninspiring, boring, monotonous way. Basically talking heads reading the pre-written text - without any visual clues. From the perspective of learning methodology - it's a total disaster. The reason that there are two stars here is that the content is actually interesting and relevant you just need not to fall asleep during the lectures

By eduardo v

Mar 1, 2021

There is nothing in this curse that would help you to get better in AI ethics that a good book will not add. Furthermore, the presenters just speak structured text and do not show any slides that help the learners at all. The sound its horrible after week 3.

By Darya D

Feb 11, 2022

Equips you with the knowledge you can use straight away. From the overview of the emerging tech (get to grips with it in minutes!) to complex legal and philopophical terms, all whilst highlighting the ethics and the value. Great course!

By Ashley M

Apr 6, 2021

The course helped me validate the work I had already accomplished in AI Governance, Algorithmic Impact Assessment, and AI Ethic Principles and Procurement.

By Aishwarya J

Nov 17, 2020

Great content and the assignment was very helpful in applying the concepts learned. Thank you for putting together this course.

By DEBORAH A

Nov 13, 2020

very informative on artificial intelligence. i enjoyed the classes

By Trần T N L

Jan 16, 2022

Greatest course ever. It helps me a lot

By Winston A W

Dec 30, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By VinhNQHE141143

Jun 28, 2021

very useful for me

By Do Q M

May 18, 2021

it is good

By LE V H

Jan 26, 2022

useful!!!

By Tran T T

May 21, 2021

Very good

By Ricardo A A G

Nov 10, 2020

Excellent

By Nguyen Q H

Feb 8, 2022

Cool :P

By QuyTMHE130415

May 23, 2021

goood

By Bui Q D

Mar 12, 2022

good

By TanDTHE130485

Jun 26, 2021

good

By ThaoQSHE130760

Jun 20, 2021

good

By DucKMHE130998

May 28, 2021

nice

By GiangTVHE130344

May 17, 2021

good

By La N T

Jan 21, 2022

GG

By Le T V

May 18, 2021

ok

By Nguyen T T ( H

Jan 21, 2022

p​retty useful

By Arianna S

Feb 1, 2022

Slightly interesting.

