Profile

Cindy Muir (Zapata)

Professor, Management & Organization

    Bio

    Cindy P. Muir (Zapata) is a Professor at the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business. She received her Ph.D. in Management and her B. S. in Psychology from the University of Florida. Her work has been published top journals, including: Academy of Management Journal, Journal of Applied Psychology and Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes, among others. Currently, she serves as an Associate Editor for the Academy of Management Journal. Dr. Muir’s research interests include individual differences, organizational justice and trust, leader humility, and diversity, particularly in the context of supervisor-employee relationships. As most leaders know, a disconnect often exists between leader behaviors and employee perceptions of those same behaviors. Because of the importance of leader-direct report relationships (and their impact on performance and turnover, among other outcomes), Professor Muir aims to help understand that divide by studying factors that exacerbate or minimize this disconnect. Her research interests also influence her passion for teaching evidence-based best practices. She has taught a wide-variety of courses at every level (Ph.D., Executive and Traditional MBAs, non-MBA Graduate students, Undergraduates, and Non-Degree) including diversity management, decision-making, leadership, management (organizational behavior), change management (including mergers and acquisitions), negotiation, talent management, and research methods.

    Courses

    The Discipline of Leadership

