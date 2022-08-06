Because it is likely you either want to improve your leader effectiveness or you may want to increase the number of leadership opportunities you have, this course will focus on outlining the factors that predict leader emergence (whether someone will emerge as a leader) and leader effectiveness. Because those predictors are numerous, this course will be broken down into three distinct parts: 1) who one is as a leader (evaluating leaders/leadership and applying to your own personality/traits/character); 2) what one's knowledge, skills, and abilities should be (KSAOs); and 3) how leaders should approach and resolve problems when in a position of leadership. Leadership develops over time and can be aided by repetition (experience), feedback, and self-reflection. Unfortunately, no one can teach you how to lead. My goal as your professor is to give you the tools that will enable you to teach yourselves how to be better leaders.
The University of Notre Dame
Notre Dame is a leading American research university that offers undergraduate, professional, and graduate students a chance to pursue their academic endeavors in a unique scholarly community. Enriched by Catholic intellectual and cultural traditions, it is a place that throughout its history has sought to bring knowledge into service of justice.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Leader Emergence and Effectiveness
This module will cover key concepts related to personality, leadership traits, and character that can help develop your capacity as an ethical leader. These concepts include the “Big 5” (openness to experience, conscientiousness, extroversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism) and affect, emotional intelligence, and mindset. Additionally, you will learn that, although your leadership’s personality, traits, and character might be one way right now, these are also changeable or malleable. Finally, through lectures, readings, and self-assessments, you will learn about predictors of leader emergence and leader effectiveness.
