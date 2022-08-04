- integrity
- Moral reasoning
- Self-Management
- Ethical Leadership
- Persuasive leadership
- Agile Leadership
- Leadership
- conversation
- Creative Leadership
Leadership: An Introduction Specialization
Learn the Foundations of Leadership Studies. Engage current thinking about leadership, including basic definitions; ethical, persuasive, and creative leadership; agile leadership; and leadership and artificial itelligence.
Offered By
What you will learn
The history of leadership theory
Types of leadership
The difference between ethical and unethical leadership
The nature of persuasive leadership.
How to assess leadership.
The nature of creative leadership
How to assess creative leadership
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
There are 13 modules distributed across three courses. Each module ends with an exam that incorporates specific examples of recognized leaders or failed leaders--in the cotext of ethics, persuasion, or creativity. Learners refer to these exemplars in answering a series of objective questions that connects the theoretical to the practical.
No prior experience required.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
The Ethical Leader
This aims primarily at post-baccalaureate students interested in leadership theory and ethical leadership.
The Persuasive Leader
This aims primarily at post-baccalaureate students interested in leadership theory.
The Creative Leader
This aims primarily at post-baccalaureate students interested in leadership theory.
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
