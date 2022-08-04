About this Specialization

This specialization is intended for learners new to leadership studies who are capable of navigating upper-level general education courses. The specialization includes three courses--The Ethical Leader, The Persuasive Leader, and The Creative Leader--which collectively include the history of the idea of leadership, leadership and artificial itelligence, and agile leadership. Students who successfully complete this course will be able to Define leadership in general Identify the elements of ethical, persuasive, and creative leadership. Define agile leadership Explain the challenges and opportunities that artificial itelligence offers leadership Apply what is learned to practical issues that leadership faces in a variety of organizations
The Ethical Leader

The Persuasive Leader

The Creative Leader

