A college professor since 1980, Chris Dreisbach is Associate Director of the MS in Organizational Leadership program in Johns Hopkins University’s Krieger School of Arts & Sciences. He has a joint courtesy appointment with JHU’s Carey Business School. He is Professor (part-time) of Moral and Systematic Theology at St. Mary’s Ecumenical Institute. He is a frequent lecturer on ethics for federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies; and on moral and systematic theology for churches and other religious organizations. And he is an ordained priest in the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland. Chris received his MA in philosophy in 1981 and his PhD in philosophy in 1988 from Johns Hopkins University. With a research focus on public philosophy, he is the author or co-author of books, articles, and software in logic, education, ethics, the philosophy of dreams, the philosophy of R. G. Collingwood, and theology. His five most recent books are Ethics in criminal justice (McGraw-Hill, 2009), Collingwood on the moral principles of art (Susquehanna University Press, 2009), Social and criminal justice in moral perspective (Bridgepoint, 2013), Constitutional literacy: A 21st century imperative (Palgrave Macmillan, 2017), and Your God is too somber (Wipf & Stock, 2019). Other publications (select) include: • The virtuous leader. Police Chief Magazine (January 2, 2019). • What is a Christian? It is not Donald Trump. Baltimore Sun, Opinion-Editorial Page (December 18, 2020) • To uphold the Constitution, police must know it. Baltimore Sun, Opinion-Editorial Page (September 15, 2016). • Have you thanked an officer today? Baltimore Sun, Opinion-Editorial Page (December 17, 2014). • Abortion ethics not so simple. Baltimore Sun, Opinion-Editorial page (August 27, 2012). • Constitutionally illiterate. Baltimore Sun, Opinion-Editorial page (February 5, 2010). • Capitalism. In Sage Encyclopedia of Business Ethics and Society. (2d. ed.). Thousand Oaks, CA: Sage Publishing, 2018. • Leisure. In Sage Encyclopedia of Business Ethics and Society. (2d. ed.). Thousand Oaks, CA: Sage Publishing, 2018. • Marxism. In Sage Encyclopedia of Business Ethics and Society. (2d. ed.). Thousand Oaks, CA: Sage Publishing, 2018. • Epistemology. In Sage Encyclopedia of Business Ethics and Society. (2d. ed.). Thousand Oaks, CA: Sage Publishing, 2018. • The challenges facing the IC epistemologist-in-residence. International Journal of Intelligence and Counterintelligence, 24:4, 757-792 (2011). • Vicious duty: The ethics of Osama bin Laden. Think, 10 (28), 29-39 (2011).