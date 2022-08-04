About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Leadership: An Introduction Specialization
Beginner Level

Ability to pass a 500-level course

Approx. 40 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The nature of persuasive leadership.

    H​ow to assess leadership.

Skills you will gain

  • Persuasive leadership
  • Agile Leadership
Instructor

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

10 hours to complete

Course Introduction; Agile Leadership

10 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 48 min), 10 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

10 hours to complete

What is Persuasive Leadership?

10 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 26 min), 12 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Why Persuasive Leadership?

8 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 31 min), 13 readings, 12 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

12 hours to complete

Persuasive Leadership: How?

12 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 50 min), 15 readings, 14 quizzes

About the Leadership: An Introduction Specialization

Leadership: An Introduction

