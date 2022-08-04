About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Leadership: An Introduction Specialization
What you will learn

  • T​he nature of creative leadership

    H​ow to assess creative leadership

Skills you will gain

  • Leadership
  • conversation
  • Creative Leadership
Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

11 hours to complete

Definitions and Foundations of Creative Leadership

11 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 53 min), 14 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Facilitative Creative Leadership

8 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Directive Creative Leadership

8 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 24 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

Integrative Creative Leadership

9 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Leadership: An Introduction Specialization

Leadership: An Introduction

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

