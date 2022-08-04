About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Leadership: An Introduction Specialization
Beginner Level

A bachelor's degree in any subject.

Approx. 56 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The history of leadership theory

    Types of leadership

    The difference between ethical and unethical leadership

Skills you will gain

  • integrity
  • Moral reasoning
  • Self-Management
  • Ethical Leadership
Instructor

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Course Introduction; Moral Agency I: Introduction and the Logic of Moral Decision-Making

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 26 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

12 hours to complete

Moral Agency II: The Tools in the Moral Toolbox--Moral Theories and Moral Responsibility

12 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 66 min), 8 readings, 14 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

13 hours to complete

Leadership Theories I: Three approaches to Leadership Traits, Skills, and Behaviors; Three Theories of Leadership

13 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 61 min), 15 readings, 12 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

16 hours to complete

Leadership Theories II: Transformational and Authentic Leadership; Servant and Adaptive leadership; Followership; Team Leadership; and Inclusive Leadership

16 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 74 min), 17 readings, 13 quizzes

About the Leadership: An Introduction Specialization

Leadership: An Introduction

