Leading with Impact: Team Dynamics, Strategy and Ethics

This course provides the foundational concepts and frameworks to understand and apply leadership principles, team dynamics, strategic thinking, and ethical decision-making.
Gain insights into the different types of leadership styles, and the roles and responsibilities of leaders. The course will explore how leaders can apply the principles of strategic thinking during the decision-making process. It will also dig into the complexities of team interaction and the importance of ethical considerations in decision-making. The course is designed to provide practical, real-world applications of these concepts, with a focus on developing concrete skills and competencies. The course will include specific applications, and real-world examples, and help aspiring leaders develop concrete skills and competencies. After completing this course, learners of all levels will have a foundational knowledge of leadership principles, team dynamics, strategic thinking, and ethical decision-making. This course is designed for any employee or manager of a business seeking to enhance their knowledge of leadership, leadership styles, and ethical decision-making. The course is designed to give learners a plain-language basic knowledge of the topic and some of the nuances of ethical decision-making. There are no specific prerequisites for this course. A basic knowledge of business and business practices will be helpful, but not mandatory. An open mind and curiosity regarding the subject matter is all that is needed.