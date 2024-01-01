Passion for Serving Organizations through Growing Enabling and Learning Cultures. I am a senior-level learning and development professional with a passion for serving organizations through growing an enabling and learning culture. I'm a strong advocate for the employees, and believe in using their voice to aid in the creation of solutions to fit their needs; my strong communication skills allow me to tell that story back to them in a way that helps strengthen buy-in and engagement. I'm experienced in strategic planning, with proven abilities as a team leader working with cross-functional and global teams of employees, stakeholders, and vendors. I can distill and convey complicated technical concepts into plain language for a non-specialist audience, and deliver that in person or virtually.