Profile

Phil Gold

Senior Communications and Training Professional

Bio

Passion for Serving Organizations through Growing Enabling and Learning Cultures. I am a senior-level learning and development professional with a passion for serving organizations through growing an enabling and learning culture. I'm a strong advocate for the employees, and believe in using their voice to aid in the creation of solutions to fit their needs; my strong communication skills allow me to tell that story back to them in a way that helps strengthen buy-in and engagement. I'm experienced in strategic planning, with proven abilities as a team leader working with cross-functional and global teams of employees, stakeholders, and vendors. I can distill and convey complicated technical concepts into plain language for a non-specialist audience, and deliver that in person or virtually.

Courses - English

Leading with Impact: Team Dynamics, Strategy and Ethics

Maximizing Success: Mastering the Art of Goal Setting

User Awareness and Education for Generative AI

