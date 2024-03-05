Starweaver
Maximizing Success: Mastering the Art of Goal Setting
Maximizing Success: Mastering the Art of Goal Setting

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Instructor: Phil Gold

Beginner level

Recommended experience

8 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain the fundamentals of goal setting, including popular methodologies.

  • Describe how to develop the skills to define and set realistic and achievable goals.

  • Create a plan to effectively track and measure goals.

  • List some tools and task management systems that can be used to track goal achievement.

March 2024

Assessments

4 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

Module 1 provides an overview of goal setting and methodologies, including defining its significance, exploring popular frameworks like SMART goals and OKRs, and tailoring strategies for personal and professional development.

10 videos2 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 2 equips learners with skills to set realistic goals by defining personal vision, utilizing the SMART goals framework, and addressing common challenges in goal setting.

10 videos1 reading1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 3 emphasizes tracking and measuring progress in goal pursuit, covering KPI establishment, technology utilization, and milestone celebration through instructional videos.

10 videos1 reading1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Module 4 focuses on aligning personal goals with organizational objectives, emphasizing the integration of personal and professional aspirations, effective goal communication, and adaptation to organizational changes.

11 videos1 reading1 assignment2 discussion prompts

