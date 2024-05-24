Coursera Instructor Network
GenAI for Everyone
GenAI for Everyone

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Phil Gold

Instructor: Phil Gold

Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 hour to complete
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Discovered what GenAI is, including its capabilities and limitations.

  • Gained an understanding of the broad applications of GenAI across different teams and roles.

  • Explored the ethical considerations and the future of work with GenAI.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

This course offers a foundational journey into the world of Generative AI (GenAI), setting the stage for a comprehensive learning path that delves into the nuanced, role-specific applications of AI. Designed to equip learners with essential GenAI knowledge, this primer is the perfect starting point before progressing through a series of courses tailored to various job functions and roles.

What's included

6 videos3 readings1 assignment

Instructor

3 Courses777 learners

