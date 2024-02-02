Created by a CEO for CEOs, this program is your key to unlocking the transformative power of GenAI. It features hands-on labs with access to Google Gemini Pro in a secure, private environment. These labs not only teach you how to use GenAI, but also how to apply it to design your GenAI strategy, identify specific opportunities to enhance customer value, increase productivity, and navigate risks and ethical considerations in order to move quickly but safely in adopting generative AI.
Learn from the best in the field, including Andrew Ng, worldwide AI expert and Coursera co-founder; Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce AI; Steve Jarret, Chief AI Officer of Orange Telecom; and Alondra Nelson, author of the Biden administration’s “AI Bill of Rights.” These expert insights, updated quarterly, will keep you at the cutting edge of GenAI developments.
Applied Learning Project
This program includes over 15 hands-on labs designed to take you hands-on with powerful large language models to learn generative AI while you build your generative AI strategy.
Through video examples, curated example prompts and guidance on how to use generative AI as your thought partner, you’ll become an AI-powered leader and develop a first draft of your strategy to adapt to this new technology. Projects include:
CEO toolkit: Use GenAI as a "Thought Partner"
Use GenAI to find ways to create value
Use GenAI to find ways to improve productivity
Use GenAI to analyze competitive dynamics
Analyze how GenAI might impact your Value Proposition