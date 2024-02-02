Coursera
Navigating Generative AI for Leaders Specialization
Navigating Generative AI for Leaders Specialization

Get the insights you need to guide your AI journey. In this program, a CEO will teach you how to go hands-on and become an AI-powered leader ready to unlock the transformative power of GenAI for your organization

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera CEO

Instructor: Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera CEO

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
5.0

(27 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 month at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • A practical overview of GenAI’s capabilities, limitations, and where it may be heading

  • How to use GenAI as a "thought partner” to set strategy, improve decision-making, analyze competition, and communicate more effectively

  • How to enable your organization to use GenAI to create customer value and boost productivity within technical and ethical guardrails

  • How to navigate ethical, regulatory, and legal risks related to GenAI in order to move quickly but safely in adopting the technology

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

February 2024

The Role of the CEO in Navigating GenAI

Course 14 hours4.9 (19 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Why GenAI is critically important for CEOs to understand

  • How to start your AI journey

  • What AI is and what it can do

  • How to go hands on with Generative AI to enhance your performance as a CEO

Skills you'll gain

Category: Working AI fluency
Category: Executive AI use cases
Category: Understanding of your role in GenAI transformation

Setting a Generative AI Strategy

Course 26 hours

What you'll learn

  • How GenAI is poised to impact the business world

  • How to develop a GenAI strategy

  • How businesses are developing and deploying their GenAI

Skills you'll gain

Category: Business Model Canvas
Category: Creating value with AI
Category: Unlocking productivity with AI
Category: AI strategy
Category: Fluency in AI Impact

Empowering and Transforming Your Organization with GenAI

Course 32 hours

What you'll learn

  • How to prepare your workforce for Generative AI change

  • How to engage critical stakeholders about your GenAI strategy

  • The importance of upskilling your team to adopt GenAI

Skills you'll gain

Category: Generative AI transformation
Category: GenAI change management

Navigating Generative AI Risks for Leaders

Course 43 hours

What you'll learn

  • The meaning of Responsible AI

  • The risks and concerns associated with GenAI

  • Perspectives on how to navigate these risks

Skills you'll gain

Category: responsible AI
Category: Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Category: AI data privacy

Instructor

Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera CEO
13 Courses7,013 learners

