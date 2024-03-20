This course is primarily focused on preparing your organization for the successful integration of Generative AI. It emphasizes the importance of engaging and training your workforce on GenAI, discussing the unique aspects of a GenAI transformation, and offering practical guidance on readying your organization. Strategies for skilling your workforce on GenAI are provided, ensuring that everyone from executives to team members can effectively utilize this technology.
Empowering and Transforming Your Organization with GenAI
What you'll learn
How to prepare your workforce for Generative AI change
How to engage critical stakeholders about your GenAI strategy
The importance of upskilling your team to adopt GenAI
There is 1 module in this course
This short course focuses on preparing your organization for the successful integration of Generative AI. It emphasizes the importance of engaging and training your workforce on GenAI, discussing the unique aspects of a GenAI transformation and offering practical guidance on readying your organization. Strategies for skilling your workforce on GenAI are provided, ensuring that everyone from executives to team members can effectively utilize this technology. The course also underscores the importance of engaging key stakeholders, including the board of directors, partners, and customers, on GenAI. It offers insights on effective communication about GenAI and its implications for your business, ensuring all stakeholders are well-informed and aligned with the organization's GenAI strategy.
11 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts
