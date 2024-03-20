Coursera
Empowering and Transforming Your Organization with GenAI
Empowering and Transforming Your Organization with GenAI

This course is part of Navigating Generative AI for Leaders Specialization

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera CEO

Instructor: Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera CEO

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
2 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • How to prepare your workforce for Generative AI change

  • How to engage critical stakeholders about your GenAI strategy

  • The importance of upskilling your team to adopt GenAI

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

1 assignment

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Navigating Generative AI for Leaders Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
There is 1 module in this course

This short course focuses on preparing your organization for the successful integration of Generative AI. It emphasizes the importance of engaging and training your workforce on GenAI, discussing the unique aspects of a GenAI transformation and offering practical guidance on readying your organization. Strategies for skilling your workforce on GenAI are provided, ensuring that everyone from executives to team members can effectively utilize this technology. The course also underscores the importance of engaging key stakeholders, including the board of directors, partners, and customers, on GenAI. It offers insights on effective communication about GenAI and its implications for your business, ensuring all stakeholders are well-informed and aligned with the organization's GenAI strategy.

What's included

11 videos4 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts

Instructor

Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera CEO
Offered by

Coursera

