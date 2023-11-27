This course will explore the various aspects of Generative AI or GenAI. This introductory "GenAI for Everyone" course informs you about the different capabilities of Generative AI. By the end of this course, you will be able to discuss the fundamentals of Generative AI or GenAI and discuss some of the applications of GenAI in daily life, such as virtual assistants, chatbots, and personalized recommendations. You would also explore ethical deployment strategies and learn how to apply responsible practices, discuss the impact of GenAI on organizational efficiency, and learn the importance of ethical deployment through human-centered design principles and robust engineering practices.
GenAI for Everyone
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
You will be able to discuss the fundamentals of Generative AI or GenAI, some applications of GenAI in daily life, and the responsible use of GenAI.
Details to know
5 quizzes, 1 assignment
Earn a career certificate
There are 4 modules in this course
This course will explore the various aspects of Generative AI or GenAI. This course is an introductory course that informs you about the different capabilities of GenAI. At the end of this course, learners will be able to discuss the fundamentals of GenAI, discuss some of the applications of GenAI in daily life, such as virtual assistants, chatbots, and personalized recommendations. You would also explore ethical deployment strategies and learn how to apply responsible practices, discuss the impact of GenAI on organizational efficiency, and learn the importance of ethical deployment through human-centered design principles and robust engineering practices.
What's included
6 videos3 readings2 quizzes
Discover how Generative AI powers virtual assistants, chatbots, and personalized recommendations, revolutionizing user experiences. Explore practical examples and benefits in various domains, unlocking the transformative potential of Generative AI.
What's included
6 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt
Discover AI's advantages, GPT functionality, customization for diverse needs, responsible usage, ethical considerations, and building socially impactful GenAI applications. By module completion, participants will comprehend AI principles, develop responsible AI solutions, and possess skills to create a positive societal impact with GenAI applications.
What's included
5 videos1 reading1 quiz
Learn the step-by-step process of building a chatbot using GPT. Engage in a guided project to create your own chatbot, and showcase your skills through a graded assessment. Build your chatbot brick by brick and unleash your creativity in this rewarding module.
What's included
1 video2 readings1 peer review
Instructor
Offered by
Learner reviews
Reviewed on Nov 26, 2023
Reviewed on Dec 7, 2023
Reviewed on Sep 4, 2023
