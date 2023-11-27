Fractal Analytics
GenAI for Everyone
Fractal Analytics

GenAI for Everyone

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

21,080 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Fractal Analytics

Instructor: Fractal Analytics

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

4.2

(180 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

9 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • You will be able to discuss the fundamentals of Generative AI or GenAI, some applications of GenAI in daily life, and the responsible use of GenAI.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

5 quizzes, 1 assignment

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

This course will explore the various aspects of Generative AI or GenAI. This course is an introductory course that informs you about the different capabilities of GenAI. At the end of this course, learners will be able to discuss the fundamentals of GenAI, discuss some of the applications of GenAI in daily life, such as virtual assistants, chatbots, and personalized recommendations. You would also explore ethical deployment strategies and learn how to apply responsible practices, discuss the impact of GenAI on organizational efficiency, and learn the importance of ethical deployment through human-centered design principles and robust engineering practices.

What's included

6 videos3 readings2 quizzes

Discover how Generative AI powers virtual assistants, chatbots, and personalized recommendations, revolutionizing user experiences. Explore practical examples and benefits in various domains, unlocking the transformative potential of Generative AI.

What's included

6 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Discover AI's advantages, GPT functionality, customization for diverse needs, responsible usage, ethical considerations, and building socially impactful GenAI applications. By module completion, participants will comprehend AI principles, develop responsible AI solutions, and possess skills to create a positive societal impact with GenAI applications.

What's included

5 videos1 reading1 quiz

Learn the step-by-step process of building a chatbot using GPT. Engage in a guided project to create your own chatbot, and showcase your skills through a graded assessment. Build your chatbot brick by brick and unleash your creativity in this rewarding module.

What's included

1 video2 readings1 peer review

Instructor

Instructor ratings
3.9 (50 ratings)
Fractal Analytics
Fractal Analytics
10 Courses29,306 learners

Offered by

Fractal Analytics

Recommended if you're interested in Data Analysis

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 180

4.2

180 reviews

  • 5 stars

    50.82%

  • 4 stars

    30.93%

  • 3 stars

    10.49%

  • 2 stars

    3.31%

  • 1 star

    4.41%

SS
5

Reviewed on Nov 26, 2023

FA
5

Reviewed on Dec 7, 2023

VG
5

Reviewed on Sep 4, 2023

View more reviews

New to Data Analysis? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions