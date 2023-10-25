Coursera Instructor Network
User Awareness and Education for Generative AI
User Awareness and Education for Generative AI

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Phil Gold

Instructor: Phil Gold

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain the background of Generative AI and how it differs from older AI models.

  • Describe how Generative AI is impacting the world of business and entertainment.

  • Describe ways to enhance user awareness and encourage ongoing education around AI and Generative AI.

  • List ways to build user trust in AI systems.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

This course aims to empower general users with a friendly and non-technical understanding of Generative AI. It emphasizes the importance of transparency in AI systems, helping learners to comprehend how AI decisions are made. The course encourages active participation and emphasizes the collective responsibility of users in shaping the future of AI.

What's included

23 videos6 readings1 assignment

Instructor

Phil Gold
3 Courses640 learners

Offered by

