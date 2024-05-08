Fractal Analytics
Generative AI for Business - A Leaders' Handbook
Fractal Analytics

Generative AI for Business - A Leaders' Handbook

This course is part of Leadership Strategies for AI and Generative AI Specialization

Taught in English

Rasesh Shah
Neelima Naidu
Bhaskar Roy

Instructors: Rasesh Shah

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

8 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • The definition and distinguishing features of generative AI and explore the core concepts of generative models including GANs and VAEs.

  • Comprehend the role of data and training in generating new content using Generative AI models.

  • Recognize and evaluate the potential applications of generative AI across various business domains and identify areas where it can add value.

  • Strategic framework for integrating GenAI into business operations, with data privacy, ethical implications, and potential risks at the center.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

May 2024

Assessments

7 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

8 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Leadership Strategies for AI and Generative AI Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

Module 1, helps you unlock the power of Generative AI, tailored for forward-thinking leaders. Explore the crucial considerations like data privacy and ethics, while outlining strategic frameworks for seamless integration. Explore how Generative AI enhances personalized content, product prototyping, and supply chain operations. Discover its versatile applications across marketing, content creation, and customer engagement. Empower yourself with transformative insights to navigate today's dynamic business landscape. This module also discussed various frameworks that helps in not only just adapting; but also shaping the future of your organization in adopting and implementing generative AI.

What's included

13 videos6 readings2 assignments2 discussion prompts

In this 2nd module, you will learn how to leverage generative AI to create new value for your business. You will explore the key factors that influence the adoption of generative AI solutions, such as ethical, legal, and social implications, data quality and availability, and technical feasibility. You will also discover how to optimize and refine your generative AI models over time to ensure their relevance and accuracy. Finally, you will develop a plan to collaborate effectively with data scientists and AI experts to implement generative AI solutions that align with your organizational goals and vision.

What's included

5 videos2 readings2 assignments1 discussion prompt

Welcome to the 3rd module! In this module, you'll explore the considerations to establish vital Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for measuring the impact of your Generative AI endeavors. Dive deep into the core concepts of generative models, demystifying powerful techniques like GANs (Generative Adversarial Networks) and VAEs (Variational Autoencoders). Understand the essence of generative AI and discern it from other AI paradigms, empowering you to make informed decisions for your business. Get ready to unlock the full potential of Generative AI and propel your organization to new heights of innovation and success!

What's included

9 videos7 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt

Instructors

Rasesh Shah
Fractal Analytics
1 Course336 learners

Offered by

Fractal Analytics

Recommended if you're interested in Design and Product

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Design and Product? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions